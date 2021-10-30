SANTA MARIA
2 men injured in South Curryer Street shooting
Two men were injured in a shooting Thursday on South Curryer Street, followed by a second shooting hours later on North Thornburg Street, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
The first shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South Curryer Street, where officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon. One victim told police they saw a handgun, Magallon added.
One man was transported via ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, while the other man was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via CalSTAR. Neither of the victims were identified.
One man was released from the hospital, while the other was listed in stable condition, according to Magallon.
Detectives and crime lab technicians were called to investigate the scene, according to Magallon, who said the shooting does not appear to be gang-related.
A little more than three hours, at about 1:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police officers were called to a second incident in the 1400 block of North Thornburg Street.
Upon arrival, police did not find any victims but located evidence of a shooting, according to Magallon.
Both shootings are under investigation, although Magallon said there is no evidence at this time that they are related. Detectives are asking anyone with information on either shooting to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.
SANTA MARIA
Truck collides with bus transporting high school students; no injuries reported
A Santa Maria Joint Union High School bus carrying 36 students sustained minor damage after colliding with a Chevy truck on Foster and Hillview roads Friday afternoon.
No injuries were reported, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.
The collision between the two vehicles occurred at 12:32 p.m. as the school bus was transporting students from Righetti High School to Guadalupe, Klein said.
According to California Highway Patrol Officer Benjamin Smith, the Chevy made a left turn onto Foster Road directly into the path of the school bus, which hit the left rear panel of the truck with its headlight.
"The school bus was not at fault — it seemed to be the other driver," Smith said.
The Chevy was towed from the scene after the 16-year-old driver was found to be without a license, Smith said. CHP is continuing to investigate the incident.
The bus was able to continue on its route following the collision, Klein added.
VANDENBERG VILLAGE
3 Lompoc men 'checking door handles' arrested on burglary charges
Three Lompoc men were arrested Thursday on burglary-related charges after police responded to a call of suspicions persons checking door handles along Oakmont Avenue in a residential area near Vandenberg Village.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue in a country club just east of Vandenberg Village shortly after 3:30 a.m. and located the three men, who immediately fled the area on foot, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Two men were located in the area within minutes, while the third person was located several hours later.
Deputies first located and detained 33-year-old Jason Romero, who had a loaded and unregistered gun in his pocket, and tools to steal cars and burglarize homes were found in his possession when police searched him, according to Zick.
The second alleged suspect, 25-year-old Jacob Carter, was found in a nearby vehicle and also was in possession of burglary tools.
The third suspect, 26-year-old Corey Thomas, was located and arrested five hours later, at about 8:30 a.m., in the area of Burton Mesa Boulevard and Harris Grade Road, according to Zick.
Carter and Romero were both booked into the Lompoc Jail on misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit vehicle burglary, and conspiracy to commit vehicle theft.
Additionally, Romero was booked on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Both Romero and Carter were released pursuant to Emergency Rule 4, which sets bail amounts to $0 for low-level crimes due to COVID-19.
Thomas was booked at the Main Jail for prowling, possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia, and felony conspiracy. His bail was set at $100,000.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
County reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths Friday
Public health officials in San Luis Obispo County reported the deaths of four additional residents from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the illness to 343.
The four individuals ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, according to county Public Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “COVID-19 continues to actively circulate in our community, and we must continue to be diligent in our efforts to protect each other and slow the spread.”
As of Friday, 21 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four in the intensive care unit, according to Shoresman.
Of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, 66% are fully vaccinated and 72% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Caltrans maintenance resumes Monday on Hwy 101 near Gaviota Tunnel
The northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of the Gaviota Tunnel will be closed intermittently from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, to allow Caltrans to perform a rock-scaling operation and to clear rocks from the highway, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
The roadwork, designed to enhance public safety, will continue the following day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Highway 1 near the El Jaro Creek Bridge and south of Jalama Road, weather permitting. One-way reversing traffic control with flaggers can be expected.
Motorists will come to a full stop during highway closure times and be led by a California Highway Patrol unit. Delays should not exceed 10 minutes.
Electronic message boards will warn motorists to prepare to stop as they approach the work zone area.
The work will be performed by the Caltrans maintenance team of Buellton and Caltrans engineers from San Luis Obispo.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-568-0858 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.