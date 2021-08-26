LOMPOC
2 men injured in gang-related shootings
Two males sustained gunshot wounds to the leg in two separate, gang-related shootings in Lompoc on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a police spokesman.
The first incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North N Street for a report of multiple shots heard, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Upon arrival, officers located bullet casings on the ground and through an investigation, located a 27-year-old man who had been shot. He was treated at Lompoc Valley Medical Center for a nonlife-threatening injury, according to Arias.
The second shooting was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of North K Street. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and located a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. Arias said the man was treated at a Lompoc hospital for a nonlife-threatening injury.
Both shootings are under investigation and no suspects have been identified. The shootings do not appear to be connected to each other but do appear to be gang-related, according to Arias.
Lompoc has recorded 52 shootings in the city since Jan. 1, according to Arias.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Wind turbine transport through county postponed
The transportation of large wind turbine blades through the Central Coast this week has been postponed until next week, although exact dates and times have not been determined, said a Caltrans District 5 spokesman.
Oversize vehicles, escorted by California Highway Patrol units, were scheduled to haul wind turbine blades along various state highways through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to the Strauss Wind Energy Project under construction in the hills south of Lompoc.
The plan calls for transports to leave the Port of Stockton via Interstate 5 and arrive in San Luis Obispo County using Highway 46 East to Highway 101, then taking that south to Santa Barbara County.
The transports would leave Highway 101 at Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria and take that to Highway 135, where they would head south onto Highway 1 to the project site during the overnight hours.
After transferring the blades onto lifter trucks, the transport vehicles would collapse in size and return along the same routes to Stockton.
The trips are expected to occur intermittently over the next three months, the spokesman said.
For more information, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318.
For updates on state highway traffic on the Central Coast, visit the District 5 website at https//dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA MARIA
Funding available for 2022-23 community development grants
The city of Santa Maria has administered a Notice of Funding Availability for 2022-23 Community Development Block Grant Program funds to cover public services and capital projects, and is sharing upcoming deadlines for interested applicants.
CDBG priorities for the 2022-23 fiscal year include preventing homelessness and addressing critical needs of at-risk and underserved populations, expanding educational and development opportunities, providing affordable housing, and revitalizing existing neighborhoods.
Agencies interested in applying for capital funding should submit a pre-application proposal, budget and evaluation worksheet through ZoomGrants by midnight Sept. 8. This deadline does not apply to prospective applicants for public services funds.
All agencies planning to apply for both capital and public services funding are required to have at least one representative attend a virtual pre-application workshop at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14. Attendees must RSVP for the workshop with the Special Projects Division staff by Oct. 11.
Lastly, completed applications for capital and public services funding must be submitted by midnight Dec. 8 through the ZoomGrants portal.
The Notice of Funding Availability and further details about CDBG funds are available on the Special Projects Division webpage at cityofsantamaria.org/special-projects.
Applicants can make a ZoomGrants account online at zoomgrants.com.
The CDBG program is a federal grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
For more information, contact the Special Projects Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2118.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Surfliner reservations required for Labor Day
Due to an anticipated increase in travelers over the Labor Day holiday, Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency announced reservations will be required Sept. 3 through 7 for the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner.
Additional train cars are being added to increase available seats on select Surfliner trains traveling between San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, a LOSSAN spokeswoman said.
However, the number of seats onboard each Pacific Surfliner train is limited.
More dates when a reservation is required may be added, depending on travel demand, the spokeswoman said.
The Rail 2 Rail program also will be suspended Sept. 3 through 7, when monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains.
Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used, but multiride ticketholders will be required to confirm each trip by train and date.
Trip confirmations may be made through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app or an Amtrak agent prior to the reservation period.
For the latest information on Surfliner reservations, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com/schedules.