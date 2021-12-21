SANTA MARIA
2 juveniles shot near Chaparral Street
Two 17-year-old males sustained gunshot injuries Saturday after a shooting on Chaparral Street in Santa Maria, according to police officials.
Patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Chaparral Street. There, they located two juvenile male victims with gunshot wounds, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Woodrow Vega.
Paramedics transported the male victims to Marian Regional Medical Center. Their conditions were listed as stable on Monday afternoon, according to Lt. Terry Flaa.
Santa Maria Police detectives are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious circumstances before or after the shooting to contact them at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
In addition, detectives asked residents in the area to check surveillance systems for activations around the time of the shooting, Vega added.
SANTA MARIA
Driver death under investigation after collision with pole on South Broadway
The death of a male driver is under investigation after his van crashed into a pole Sunday on South Broadway, according to Santa Maria Police.
Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision into a concrete pole at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of JCPenney, located in the 1300 block of South Broadway, before the store opened, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.
Upon arrival, first responders located the driver unresponsive inside the van, which had no other occupants. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to Silva.
The name of the driver is being withheld until family is notified, according to Silva.
Both the cause of death and collision remain under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the SMPD Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781.
SANTA MARIA
1 arrested, 7 cited at DUI checkpoint on North Broadway
One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and seven others received citations for traffic offenses after passing through a vehicle checkpoint on North Broadway in Santa Maria on Friday.
The DUI/driver's license checkpoint was held in the 700 block of North Broadway from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Michael McGehee with the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau.
Two hundred and fifty vehicles were screened.
The checkpoint locations are based on data that show a history of crashes, with the primary purpose to promote safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, according to McGehee.
The checkpoint was funded by a grant provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Santa Maria Police officials plan to hold another DUI/driver's license checkpoint in the coming months, McGehee added.
An overnight closure of Highway 135 in Los Alamos is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project at highways 101 and 135.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Overnight closure expected at Hwy 135 interchange in Los Alamos
Highway 135 will be shut down in both directions between Bell and Main streets to San Antonio Boulevard, according to Caltrans District 5. Highway 101 southbound on/off ramps at Highway 135 will remain open. Northbound on/off ramps will remain open only to travelers headed to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.
During the closure, a temporary shuttle service will be available to transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center, officials said.
Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, and electronic message boards will be posted to advise all travelers about the roadwork.
The closure is subject to cancellation based on weather conditions.
The $10 million project being conducted by Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria entails demolishing the bridges on Highway 101 at the Interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos, and installing protective barriers along the inside shoulder of the No. 1 left lane in both directions.
According to Caltrans, the project will continue to include periodic intermittent full daytime and overnight closures of Highway 135 for bridge demolition and the installation of girders over the next several months until its scheduled completion in the fall of 2022.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.