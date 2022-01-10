LOMPOC
2 injured after truck drives off Sweeney Road, over cliff
Two people sustained major injuries on Sunday after their vehicle went off Sweeney Road and 75 feet over a cliff, according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.
Firefighters responded to the call of a single vehicle that went over the side in the 2000 block of Sweeney Road shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
Upon arrival, firefighters located a Dodge Ram pickup truck over the side of the road that was emitting smoke, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch logs. County Air Support Copter 3 arrived on scene and lowered firefighters to the vehicle to extricate the occupants, a male and a female, who were not identified, according to Eliason.
Additionally, Lompoc City Fire Department assisted in the rescue operation and CHP responded to the incident.
The occupants, one of whom sustained a critical injury, were flown via CalSTAR to Cottage Hospital for treatment, according to Eliason.
Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli and Cottage Hospital officials were not able to provide updates on the patients' current conditions as of Monday afternoon.
A towing unit was not able to recover the truck until Monday afternoon, logs show.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Goleta man arrested in Lompoc after police pursuit, carjacking
A Goleta man was arrested Friday on suspicion of kidnapping and carjacking charges after leading police on a pursuit before it ended in Lompoc, where his vehicle was intentionally rammed by officers.
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Via Regina in Santa Barbara to investigate a suspicious black Jeep Cherokee possibly involved in drug sales shortly after 2:30 p.m. and made contact with its driver, identified as 33-year-old Alan Kilgore and an unidentified female passenger, who police later determined to be an unwilling participant, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Kilgore allegedly gave deputies a false name and drove away from the traffic stop after he was asked to step out of the vehicle.
Deputies pursued Kilgore northbound on Highway 101 until he reached a construction zone near El Capital State Beach, where the pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety, although the CHP was advised of Kilgore heading in their direction and were waiting for him near the intersection of Highway 1, according to Zick.
CHP officers attempted to pull Kilgore over, but he allegedly failed to stop and continued driving toward Lompoc.
A County Air Support helicopter joined the pursuit and followed Kilgore to Ocean Avenue, where CHP officers stopped pursuing him due to public safety. He continued driving recklessly through the city even though nobody was following him, according to Zick.
Kilgore turned onto A Street and drove northbound to Chestnut Avenue, where he allegedly carjacked a silver Honda Accord in a parking lot near Riverbend Park.
Deputies caught up to the Honda, which was traveling at a low speed in the parking lot, before ending the chase when they intentionally rammed the vehicle, disabling it, according to Zick.
"Permission to ram?" one deputy said over the radio to dispatchers. "Granted, safely," a dispatcher said in return.
Kilgore was taken into custody shortly before 5:30 p.m. and booked into the Main Jail, she added. Charges and bail amount were still pending as of Monday.
The female victim of the alleged carjacking sustained a neck injury, but was not seriously hurt, according to scanner traffic.
LOMPOC
30 federal prison inmates, staff test positive for COVID-19
Thirty inmates and staff at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons on Monday.
The coronavirus infections were listed on the Bureau of Prisons website that tracks active cases, which include eight inmates and five staff members at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution and eight inmates and nine staff members at the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary.
Six inmates have died from the coronavirus since April 5, 2020, which was the day the facility's first inmate, identified as 66-year-old Oliver M. Boling, died from the disease, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal and Louis Milusnic, who was identified as the Lompoc prison's warden, were sued by five of the facility's inmates and accused of violating the Eighth Amendment for their poor response to an outbreak of the coronavirus starting in late March until mid-May of 2020, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on May 16, 2020.
On Jan. 4, a federal judge continued a motion filed by defendants for one week which asks to dissolve a July 14, 2020, preliminary injunction ordering the release of vulnerable inmates to home confinement, court records show.
SANTA MARIA
Tech Help Saturdays return to Public Library
The Santa Maria Public Library will host another Tech Help Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15, to assist residents with accessing library resources on a personal smart device and other basic technology skills.
During Tech Help Saturday, library staff members are available by appointment to assist residents with downloading e-books and audiobooks with a library card via an app, as well as technology skills like installing apps, creating email accounts and best practices for ensuring online privacy.
Residents can schedule a 25-minute appointment for a one-on-one session with a library staff member by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
The program will take place at the Main Branch Library located at 421 S. McClelland St.
The program will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions or applications that require users to input sensitive information.
Questions may be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.