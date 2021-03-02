SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
2 County Jail inmates, 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19
Two Santa Barbara County Jail inmates and one staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Monday.
The new cases were added to the Sheriff's Office's total number coronavirus cases, although active infections for both inmates and staff have dropped to single digits, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who said an additional staff member recently was confirmed positive for having the virus.
The total number of staff who have tested positive is 115, with three employees remaining off duty due to infection.
The two inmates recently tested positive upon intake, bringing the total number of active infections at the Main Jail to four, according to Zick.
Of the 213 inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2020, 174 contracted the disease from inside the facility, 39 tested positive upon intake and one inmate died.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Los Padres seeking state grants for OHV program
Los Padres National Forest officials said they plan to apply for state grants to manage off-highway vehicle activities on the national forest and are looking for public comments on the applications.
Officials plan to apply for California Off-Highway Vehicle grants to fund operations and maintenance, restoration work and law enforcement using the state’s online application process, a Los Padres spokesman said.
Preliminary grant applications were due Monday, when a public review and comment period will open until May 3, with final applications due June 7, the spokesman said.
The preliminary applications will be available after Tuesday for review and comment on the California State OHV Grants and Cooperative Agreements page at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov.
Comments should be submitted via email to www.ohv.parks.ca.gov and mailed to Los Padres National Forest, 1980 Old Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463 and marked Attention: Recreation/OHV.
The Los Padres National Forest has used California Department of Parks and Recreation funding to manage off-highway vehicle use in the forest for more than 30 years, the spokesman said.
LOMPOC
Lompoc Theatre Project hosting live telethon, variety event March 26
The curtains will go up on Lompoc Theatre Project's live telethon and variety event slated for 6 p.m. Friday, March 26, featuring celebrity guests, musicians and local artists who will perform and entertain.
The 2.5-hour virtual event, hosted by theater Executive Director Mark Herrier via Facebook Live, is an effort to raise funds to restore the local theater.
The event is free and open to the public.
With the purchase of a $20 VIP ticket, patrons can gain access to a silent auction featuring over 30 auction items from local wineries, restaurants, hotels, retailers, which include winery and vineyard experiences, overnight stays and more.
The silent auction will run from 9 a.m. March 20 through 9 p.m. March 26, with 100% of the proceeds going to The Lompoc Theatre Project.
For additional information or to purchase VIP tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/the-show-must-go-on-tickets-142010086993?fbclid=IwAR2DU_VME9-tLZmgB8ZQ7eL54H-kB5kKhymZ4jOQpRNIweKK94LW-QcZeVs