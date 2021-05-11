SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
2 brush fires near Tepusquet Road 50% contained Monday evening
Two brush fires that broke out near Tepusquet Road on Monday and led to the closure of a 60-mile stretch of Highway 166 near Santa Maria to Cuyama are 50% contained, according to Cal Fire officials.
The incident, dubbed the Twitchell incident, includes a brush fire that broke out on the north side of the road approximately 3 miles east of Alamo Creek Road and 2 miles west of Tepusquet Road.
A second, slower burning fire was reported approximately 20 minutes later at a location near the first fire, according to California Highway Patrol logs.
One fire was contained at 1 acre and the second fire was holding at approximately 5 acres shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire officials, who said mop-up efforts will continue for the next several hours.
Several agencies responded to the fires, including the U.S. Forest Service, Santa Maria Fire Department, Five Cities Fire Authority, Santa Barbara County Fire and San Luis Obispo City Fire departments.
Firefighters will remain on scene overnight, according to Cal Fire officials, who said motorists should expect delays along Highway 166.
Caltrans District 5 officials ordered the closure of Highway 166 at Highway 101 to New Cuyama shortly after noon Monday, and the roadway was expected to remain closed into the night.
Motorists entering Highway 166 from Tepusquet Road were being redirected, and those traveling between the Central Coast and the Central Valley are advised to take alternate routes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Mid-State Fair returning to Paso Robles in July
The Paso Robles Event Center announced Monday the 2021 California Mid-State Fair will take place as scheduled with a theme of “Can’t Wait To See You!”
Agriculture, animals, live performances, carnival rides, vendors, exhibits and food will be showcased during the 75th edition of the fair set for July 21 through Aug. 1, a fair spokesman said.
However, because safety will continue to be the Event Center’s top priority, the fair will follow all state and local COVID-19 health mandates regarding COVID-19, fair spokesman Tom Keffury said.
“It is also possible that certain attractions will need to have reduced capacity, depending on state and local health guidelines in place at the time of the 2021 fair,” Keffury said. “Fairgoers will need to check our website before arriving for the most up-to-date information.”
Admission tickets will go on sale in early June exclusively online at www.MidStateFair.com, as the box office will not be open.
Specific programming elements, including live performances, are still being developed, with more details to be announced.
SANTA MARIA
Library offers story time event for early learners
Santa Maria families with early learners are invited to attend a weekly virtual story time event through the Public Library with a one-time registration.
Live story time is held over Zoom from 4 to 4:30 p.m. each Wednesday, with songs, play and stories in both English and Spanish, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
"Story time is designed to build literacy skills and school readiness, all while having a great time," van de Kamp said.
Patrons can register for story time events online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library, or by calling the library at 805-925-0994.
Registration is required to receive the event Zoom link, van de Kamp said.
For more information, contact the library’s Youth Services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
CoastHills Credit Union reopens its renovated Nipomo branch
CoastHills Credit Union’s Nipomo branch at 542 W. Tefft St. reopened at 9 a.m. Monday after it was renovated over the last several weeks to return it to in-person banking by adding a teller line and removing the interior interactive teller machines, a bank spokesman said.
The exterior interactive teller machine there will transition to a traditional ATM no later than May 31, and the interactive teller machine service will no longer be available, the spokesman said.
For more information about CoastHills, visit https://coasthills.coop/.