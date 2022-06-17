SANTA MARIA
2 brothers arrested after search warrant reveals rifle, drugs
Two Santa Maria brothers were arrested Thursday on suspicion of charges related to illegally possessing guns and drugs following an investigation and after a search warrant was served on a residence.
The investigation was conducted by the Sheriff's Office's Cannabis Compliance Team and concluded Thursday after the warrant was served at an unspecified location in Santa Maria, according Lt. Robert Minter with the Sheriff's Office.
Minter did not say when the investigation began but said it involved a person illegally selling marijuana in Orcutt and the surrounding area.
After serving the search warrant on the residence, detectives located 20-year-old Nathan Mediano and 33-year-old Salvador Mediano, who were both arrested without incident, according to Minter.
During the search, detectives allegedly found more than 2 ounces of cocaine; 2,000 M30 pills, which Minter said frequently contains fentanyl; more than $5,000 in cash; a short-barreled assault rifle, high-capacity magazines and ammunition.
Both of the Mediano brothers were booked into the Northern Branch Jail. Each of their bail amounts is listed at $100,000, according to Minter.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
13 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19 in outbreak
Thirteen Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began last month at the Main Jail facility on Calle Real, according to a spokesman on Friday.
The outbreak was initially detected on May 25 in the Main Jail West Housing Module and includes a total of 50 inmates who have been infected, according to sheriff's spokesman Lt. Robert Minter.
Of those 50 inmates, Minter said 31 remain infected with the coronavirus, while 19 have recovered. Eleven total inmates reported having symptoms, while 39 were asymptomatic, according to Minter.
Additionally, Minter said a coronavirus outbreak was detected May 28 at the Northern Branch Jail facility on Black Road, near Santa Maria, and infected 14 inmates in Housing Unit E.
Of those 14 inmates, 13 inmates have fully recovered and one inmate has since been released, according to Minter, adding there are no active coronavirus infections at the Northern Branch Jail.
Minter said a total of nine inmates reported coronavirus symptoms and five were asymptomatic.
Visitation at the jail facilities has been suspended due to the outbreaks and the Sheriff's Office is coordinating with Superior Court officials and the Public Defender's Office to adjust appearances in order to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, according to Minter.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Paving project along Hwy 154 to continue through summer
A paving project underway on Highway 154 during overnight hours this week is expected to continue over the next two months, Caltrans District 5 announced.
Work will take place in various locations between Cold Spring Canyon Bridge and San Antonio Creek Bridge, where motorists will encounter traffic control from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.
Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, officials noted.
Over the next four weeks, contractors are expected to perform shoulder work and install rumble strips. Additionally, a high friction surface treatment will be applied to sections of curves on Highway 154 for a two- to three-week period beginning in July, the announcement stated.
The project is expected to be complete this summer, officials said.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $3.3 million project.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA MARIA
Library to host poetry reading, creative writing workshop
The Santa Maria Public Library is hosting a multilingual poetry reading and creative writing workshop on Saturday.
The library is welcoming authors Amy Shimson-Santo and Jenise Miller at 11 a.m.to present the reading, exploring stories of families and the concept of home. Shimson-Santo and Miller both represent CREO Changemakers, a California-based nonprofit committed to generating a just society, amplifying community knowledge and catalyzing great ideas into action.
Families are invited to return to the library, 421 S. McClelland St., at 2 p.m. to write, discuss and explore these topics with Shimson-Santo and Miller in a creative writing workshop. It is designed for people of all ages.
For more information, contact the library's Youth Services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.
CENTRAL COAST
805 UndocuFund receives $10K grant to change immigrant disaster relief
805 UndocuFund announced it has been awarded a $10,000 grant by the Fund for Santa Barbara to support its advocacy for including Central Coast undocumented workers in long-term local and state disaster relief and recovery policies.
Grant funds will allow 805 UndocuFund to build partnerships and consolidate lessons learned in disaster relief with other local and state grassroots immigrant-serving organizations that responded to the COVID 19 pandemic, wildfires and other disasters, a spokesman said.
The organization distributed one-time emergency cash assistance to undocumented residents affected by crises but excluded from federal disaster relief and other social safety networks, the spokesman said.
Maria Melo, executive director of 805 UndocuFund, said the impacts on immigrants from being excluded from federal disaster relief and social safety nets are compounded by such factors as low-wage jobs, language accessibility barriers, fear of local authorities and housing insecurity.
Melo said 805 UndocuFund will use the money to look at what’s been learned in disaster relief and fight for policy change.
Since its creation in 2018, the organization has raised, case-managed and distributed over $8 million to more than 17,000 Central Coast undocumented residents affected by disasters.