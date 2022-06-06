SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
2 arrested in connection to Cabrillo High School vandalism incident
Two Lompoc men were arrested on suspicion of hate crime-related vandalism charges in connection to an incident at Cabrillo High School in which several buildings were damaged with graffiti and paint, a sheriff's spokeswoman reported Monday.
Luke Quezada and Shane Monroe, both 18, were arrested on suspicion of charges that include commission of a hate crime, felony vandalism, conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to an investigation that began on May 31, according to Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Zick said Quezada and Monroe were booked into the Lompoc Police Department Jail and released in compliance with Emergency Rule 4 — a pandemic-era court rule that sets $0 bail for low-level offenses as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A third Lompoc man — 18-year-old Martin Perez — was arrested Friday in connection to the vandalism, according to Zick.
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of vandalism at Cabrillo High, located in the 4300 block of Constellation Road, at about 6 a.m. May 31. Upon arrival, deputies located damage that included racial slurs painted on walls, over murals and on windows, according to Zick. In addition, Zick said concrete was poured in front of classroom doors in an attempt to prevent them from opening.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Cabrillo High school resource officer Deputy Dennis Thomas at 805-681-4171 or by email at ddt3055@sbsheriff.org. Those who want to submit anonymous information can visit www.sbsheriff.org to provide a tip.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc man dies after shooting on North K Street
A Lompoc man died Sunday after he was shot several times while inside his vehicle by an unknown assailant on North K Street, according to police.
The incident was reported at 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of North K Street, where 25-year-old Jose Castillo was driving his car and was approached by a separate vehicle, according to Lt. Agustin Arias.
Arias said a person from the second vehicle fired multiple rounds into Castillo's vehicle. Castillo was transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, where he died, according to Arias.
No suspects have been identified, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Santa Maria man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Oceano
A Santa Maria man was arrested Saturday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old Oceano resident that occurred hours earlier in San Luis Obispo County, according to a sheriff's spokesman.
The incident occurred at 1:45 a.m. when the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Angel Ramos-Ramirez, stabbed Daniel Diaz in the 2000 block of Ocean Street in Oceano, according to San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Cipolla said detectives believe Ramos-Ramirez stabbed Diaz following an altercation outside of a residence before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, adding that witnesses at the scene identified the suspect and the car he was driving.
Detectives were able to locate Ramos-Ramirez at his home in the 1200 block of Golden Drive in Santa Maria, although he was later arrested by sheriff's detectives following a traffic stop by the California Highway Patrol at about 9 a.m. along southbound Highway 101, near Los Alamos, according to Cipolla.
Ramos-Ramirez was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of a charge of murder at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, logs show. A bail amount wasn't listed.
ORCUTT
Driver self-extricates from vehicle after fiery crash into tree
A driver sustained minor injuries Saturday after they extricated from their vehicle when it caught on fire following a collision with a tree along Highway 101 near Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The incident was reported at 6:13 p.m. along southbound Highway 101, just south of Clark Avenue, when the vehicle burst into flames upon impact, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Bertucelli said personnel who responded extinguished the fire and provided care to the driver, who wasn't identified, at the scene.
The collision is under investigation, according to Bertucelli.
LOS ALAMOS
Motorcyclist sustains critical injuries after collision with vehicle
A 27-year-old man sustained critical injuries Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The collision was reported at 5:54 p.m. near the intersection of Waite and Bell streets, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Bertucelli said County Fire personnel treated the motorcyclist, who was not identified, at the scene before he was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via CalSTAR for treatment.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to Bertucelli.