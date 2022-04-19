SANTA MARIA
18-year-old Santa Maria man injured in shooting near business on East Main Street
An 18-year-old Santa Maria man sustained a shooting injury to the leg Friday near a business on East Main Street, according to police officials Tuesday.
The incident was reported at 11:50 p.m., when Santa Maria Police dispatchers received a report of a shooting at the business in the 200 block of East Main Street, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.
After responding to the call, Magallon said officers arrived on scene and verified that a shooting occurred in the parking lot and north alleyway, behind the business.
During the initial investigation, officers located two separate groups of expended bullet shells, recovering a total of 12 casings, according to Magallon. He added that a nearby vehicle was also struck.
Magallon said officers spotted a vehicle leaving the area and followed it to Marian Regional Medical Center, where the shooting victim left the vehicle and was treated at the hospital for a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
When interviewed by police, the shooting victim was not forthcoming with information, according to Magallon.
Officials noted that the shooting is among two that have occurred within the last five days in Santa Maria.
Detectives initiated an investigation on Tuesday following a report of a shooting that occurred shortly before midnight on Monday near the intersection of Curryer and Chapel streets, according to Santa Maria Police.
Upon arriving on scene shortly after the initial report, police located "dozens of bullet casings" and impacts to nearby "homes and property were all over the area," although the number of structures was not provided, according to SMPD officials. No injuries were reported.
Santa Maria Police officials said the investigation is just getting started and that they already have promising leads. They encouraged the community to call 911 if they hear gunshots. Even if the suspects flee, detectives still will respond to the scene and look for evidence.
Anyone with information on the shootings is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA MARIA
Fire isolated to electrical panel at Carl's Jr. on South Bradley Road
Crews on Tuesday isolated a faulty electrical panel at the Carl's Jr. restaurant located on South Bradley Road in Santa Maria following a report of a structure fire, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Bradley Road, near the intersection of East Stowell Road, according to scanner traffic.
Several emergency units responded to the scene, including multiple engines, trucks and battalions with the Santa Maria Fire Department and police units.
The building was evacuated after callers reported smoke and shortly before fire crews arrived on scene, according to scanner traffic.
After arriving on scene, crews did not locate any flames but isolated a small electrical panel inside the building.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
CHP: Purple Toyota Scion seen fleeing hit-and-run of bicyclist near Cachuma Lake
More details of a vehicle involved in an alleged hit-and-run of a bicyclist on Highway 154 Saturday were released by California Highway Patrol officials Tuesday after learning additional information about its physical description.
The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. when a 20-year-old Jason D. Shevach, of Burlingame, was riding his Giant Contend road bike westbound on Highway 154, east of Lakeview Drive, when an unknown driver in a 2003 to 2006 Toyota Scion XD approached from behind, according to CHP Officer Keith Rogers.
For unknown reasons, Rogers said the driver of the Scion traveled onto the right shoulder and collided with Shevach. The driver of the Scion fled the scene westbound on Highway 154, according to Rogers.
In addition to CHP personnel, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's and Fire Department units responded to the scene and located Shevach.
Shevach was transported by ground to the entrance of Cachuma Lake, and was subsequently flown via CalSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, according to Fire Department officials.
The Scion was initially reported to be either maroon or burgundy in color, although CHP officials updated the color to bordeaux mica metallic, or purple, in color.
Additionally, the Scion would be missing its front emblem and should have damage to the front right of the vehicle, Rogers added.
The CHP is seeking public assistance with identifying the driver of the Scion and asks anyone with information to contact the Buellton office at 805-688-5551.