SANTA MARIA
18-year-old man shot multiple times on West Newlove Drive
An 18-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot injuries Tuesday on West Newlove Drive and was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.
Dispatchers received several calls for shots heard and someone yelling for help in the 200 block of West Newlove Drive shortly after 10 p.m., according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Responding officers located the male victim and secured his transport to a local hospital, where his condition wasn't immediately known Wednesday, according to Magallon.
On Nov. 24, a man was critically injured after being shot shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Western Drive, although Santa Maria Police say that shooting is not connected to this incident.
Anyone within information regarding either shooting is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Detectives Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff's officials investigating shots heard after Vandenberg Village altercation
An altercation between a Vandenberg Village resident and several suspects is under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office after multiple shots were reportedly heard on Polaris Avenue, according to a spokeswoman.
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of Polaris Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. and, upon arrival, learned that the male resident heard rummaging in his car parked in front of his house and confronted multiple suspects, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
After physically fighting with one of the suspects, the male reported hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots in close proximately and retreated to safety, Zick added.
Several sheriff's deputies, a K-9 unit and air support checked the area but were unable to locate the suspects or their vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office Lompoc Substation at 805-737-7737.
SANTA MARIA
Local farmworkers invited to health and resource fair Sunday
Local agricultural workers are invited to the fifth annual Día del Campesino health and resource fair Sunday at the Veteran's Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria.
The event is hosted by Community Health Centers of the Central Coast and the Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile.
Día del Campesino, or Day of the Farmworker, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5. Attendees can access medical screenings, COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, legal immigration resources, raffle prizes and kids' activities during the free, family-friendly event.
Attendees also can stop by the Bookmobile that will be on-site to learn about library services, apply for a library card or check out materials.
The Veteran's Memorial building is located at 313 E. Tunnell St.
Questions may be directed to the library’s outreach services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.
SANTA MARIA
Valley Reads Book Club to discuss 'The Night Fire' at next meeting
The Santa Maria Public Library's Valley Reads Book Club will discuss the 2019 novel "The Night Fire" during its meeting at 2 p.m. Dec. 7.
The December meeting will take place in Shepard Hall at the Main Branch Library. Patrons can register online by visiting the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling 805-925-0994.
Michael Connelly's novel follows two detectives as they reopen an investigation into a 20-year-old unsolved murder.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
ORCUTT
Pacific Christian School accepting registration for new junior high program next fall
Pacific Christian School in Orcutt will be expanding its current K-6 model with a junior high program beginning next fall, according to school Principal Rick White.
The private school is currently accepting registration for the program, and space is limited.
According to White, the Christ-centered program will include a challenging core curriculum of Bible, English, math, science and history, as well as extracurricular and co-curricular activities including chapel, music, physical education, art and Spanish.
Those interested in enrolling can contact the school office at 805-934-1253 or email rwhite@pacificchristianschool.net.