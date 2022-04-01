SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
18-year-old man charged in shooting death of Lompoc resident
An 18-year-old Lompoc man was charged with murder Friday in connection to the shooting death of a resident on North H Street in February, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
The charges were filed in Superior Court of Santa Maria against Jorge Tafoya Jr., who is accused in the shooting death of 37-year-old Maurilio DeLaCruz in the 1000 block of North H Street on Feb. 19, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore.
Additionally, Tafoya Jr. was charged with an enhancement of personally using a firearm to shoot DeLaCruz, Whitmore added.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North H Street shortly before 1 a.m. and located DeLaCruz, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Police and paramedics provided medical aid to DeLaCruz, who was transported to a local trauma center where he later died.
Through an investigation, detectives identified Tafoya Jr. as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest, according to officials.
Officials said detectives located Tafoya Jr. at a residence in the 1300 block of West Pine Avenue and he was taken into custody after negotiating a peaceful surrender.
Tafoya Jr. was booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of murder. A bail amount wasn't listed.
Tafoya is scheduled for arraignment 8:30 a.m. Monday in Department 9 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Poll workers wanted for June 7 primary in county
Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Office is seeking volunteers to serve as poll workers for the Statewide Direct Primary Election coming up June 7.
Volunteers must attend a poll worker training, then will receive a stipend for working on Election Day, said Joseph E. Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters.
Holland said people should volunteer because “poll workers are on the frontline of democracy; without them voting does not happen.”
To be a poll worker, an individual must be a registered voter in California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States and is eligible to register to vote except for a lack of U.S. citizenship.
Volunteers also must be able to follow written and verbal instructions, be available to attend a mandatory training class the week of May 23, and be available to work June 7 from approximately 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all of the closing procedures have been completed.
For more information about the poll worker program and training process, go to https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/officers/information.sbc.
SANTA MARIA
City now on the Simplicity app
Santa Maria residents now have access to important announcements and events from the city on the new Simplicity app.
Through the free app, citizens can receive aggregated information directly to their phones in real time, including Spanish translation.
"It is great that the city has another tool to reach our residents with important news and events," Mayor Alice Patino said. "This is a good opportunity to better connect our community."
Users can download the app from Google Play or the Apple Store, then choose Santa Maria as the city of residence, setting notification preferences after that.
To download the app, visit https://simplicity.app.link/santa-maria.
SANTA MARIA
Find Waldo, win prizes at the Bookmobile
The Santa Maria Bookmobile will be playing "Where's Waldo" throughout the month of April, giving away prizes to whoever can find him all four weeks.
Beginning Tuesday, visit the Bookmobile at one of its regularly scheduled stops, and search for Waldo — a distinctively dressed man from the British puzzle book series — while you browse the collection. Those who pick up a log and record his location every week will be awarded prizes.
The Bookmobile makes two scheduled stops per day from Tuesday through Friday. It will also be making two pop-up stops on April 9 and 30.
Information about the Bookmobile can be found at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library. Questions can be directed to Bookmobile Services at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.