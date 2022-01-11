SANTA MARIA
18-year-old Hispanic male found shot several times on South Russell Avenue
An 18-year-old Hispanic male sustained several gunshot wounds Monday in connection to a shooting on North Broadway and was located by first responders minutes later on South Russell Avenue, according to Santa Maria Police.
Officers responded to several calls of shots fired in a parking lot in the 1800 block of North Broadway shortly after 7 p.m. After speaking with witnesses, officers located evidence that confirmed there was a shooting in the area but did not locate a suspect or victim.
As officers were investigating the shooting on North Broadway, dispatchers received a call regarding a shooting victim in the 1000 block of South Russell Avenue.
Emergency personnel, including Santa Maria Police and Fire units, and an American Medical Response ambulance, responded to the scene and located the shooting victim with several gunshot wounds.
The victim, who was not identified, was flown via CalSTAR to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara for treatment of serious injuries, according to Santa Maria Police. A status of his condition was not provided as of Tuesday morning.
An investigation led officers to believe that the male shooting victim was connected to the incident on North Broadway, according to Santa Maria Police officials.
Officers from the Santa Maria Police's Detective Bureau responded to both scenes and are conducting an investigation. Detectives ask that any witnesses to the shooting contact them at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
County reports 41 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 2 new deaths
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported two additional local deaths from COVID-19 and 1,121 new cases of the illness from the past four days on Tuesday, as officials warned of increasing pressure on the local health-care system.
County public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said the two deaths included one resident in their 50s and another in their 60s. Confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in the county now total 375.
“We mourn the loss of these community members and send our deepest sympathy to their loved ones,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “These deaths are a sobering reminder that COVID-19 can be extremely serious.”
Forty-one county residents were hospitalized with severe COVID-19 illness as of Tuesday, including eight in the intensive care unit, Shoresman said.
Around 75% of recently sequenced COVID-19 test samples have come back as being of the highly infectious omicron variant, and 25% of the delta variant.
"Health officials say the two highly contagious variants could quickly lead to an overwhelmed local health-care system if trends continue. COVID-19 hospitalizations generally increase in the several weeks following a surge in cases," Shoresman said.
Health officials urge residents who have recently traveled, gathered with a group or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested three to five days after exposure or travel.
Residents can find COVID-19 testing locations and appointments at slopublichealth.org/testing.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
26 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
Twenty-six Santa Barbara County Jail inmate have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began in the facility last month and has infected more than 200 inmates, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Tuesday.
The inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 were identified since the Sheriff's Office's last update on Jan. 6. The outbreak was first detected at the Main Jail on Dec. 8 and has infected a total of 208 inmates, including one who needed hospitalization for advanced care, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Zick added that 136 inmates have recovered and four were released since the outbreak, which now has 68 active infections.
Additionally, 169 inmates reported having no symptoms, although 38 reported symptoms and one declined to answer, according to Zick.
Inmates are tested when they enter the facility and are separated for 10 days before entering general population, according to Zick. Those who test positive are moved into an area of the facility with negative pressure cells, and continuously monitored by custody staff and WellPath medical contractors.
Additionally, a team of personnel from the state Department of Public and County Public Health Department staff are working with the jail through the duration of the outbreak, according to Zick.
Jail staff have vaccinated more than 630 inmates, including 148 who were given small amounts of money in the commissary accounts for receiving shots and boosters, Zick added.