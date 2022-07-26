SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
18-year-old arrested for attempted burglary; possible victims sought
An 18-year-old from Santa Maria was arrested early Monday near the 5700 block of Calle De La Rosa in Orcutt on suspicion of attempted burglary after he was allegedly found with stolen property.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials now are encouraging anyone with unreported stolen property to file a report.
At approximately 4:12 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to investigate a report of suspects trying to open windows and doors of residences.
Upon arrival, deputies contacted one of the suspects, Adrian Buelna, near the intersection of Calle De La Rosa and Alderwood Lane, and apprehended him after a short foot pursuit.
Deputies and K-9 units searched the area but did not find additional suspects.
Buelna, who was reportedly found with stolen items that likely came from vehicles or residences in the area, was booked into the Northern Branch Jail for misdemeanor obstruction, felony attempted burglary and felony conspiracy, according to officials. He is being held on $50,000 bail.
Anyone who may have unreported stolen items can file a report at www.sbsheriff.org/home/make-a-report/ or call the nonemergency line at 805-683-2724.
SANTA MARIA
Cemetery District to conduct cleanup next week
The Santa Maria Cemetery District will be conducting a cleanup of the cemetery grounds next week.
Anyone wishing to save items from loved one's graves is asked to remove them before July 31, as the grounds cleanup will take place from Aug. 1 to 5.
Cemetery staff will be removing all items from gravesites, including fresh and artificial flowers. While employees routinely remove items that are in violation of the rules and regulations, such as glass or protruding objects, the cemetery gets a clean sweep four times a year.
For more information about what items are allowed or about scheduled cleanups, visit www.santamariacemetery.com/rules_regulations.html or call the office at 805-925-4595.
SANTA MARIA
Youth group offering teens cultural experience trips to Santa Barbara
The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is inviting teenagers to Santa Barbara for two cultural experience trips in August.
The excursions are part of the city's Something Fun series, designed to provide teens with experiences they may not otherwise partake in due to economic or transportation barriers. A shuttle to and from both Santa Barbara locations is provided free of charge.
On Aug. 3, teens can enjoy the Old Spanish Days Fiesta at the Mercado del Norte. The carnival will feature ballet and flamenco performances, live music and rides.
On Aug. 10, the city will provide the chance to explore the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. Currently, the collection features more than 27,000 pieces of American, Asian and European art that spans over 5,000 years.
Transportation will be provided for each activity from the Abel Maldonado Community Center, 600 S. McClelland St. The shuttle will depart at 10 a.m. and return at 3 p.m. for both events. Space is limited and registration is required at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
LOMPOC
18th annual Lompoc Police cruise and car show slated for Aug. 5
The Lompoc Police cruise and car show event will make its return Friday, Aug. 5, after a two-year pause due to the pandemic to celebrate its 18th year in the community.
During the second to last Old Town Market celebration of the summer — themed Public Safety Night — motorcycles, cars and trucks, will cruise back and forth down stretches of Ocean Avenue, and land at Ryon Park where visitors can get a close-up view of a wide range of unusual — and, in some cases, unique — vehicles as part of the annual car show.
A Best in Show winner will be named and featured on the event poster and T-shirts for the 2023 version.
This year's T-shirts feature 2019 Best in Show trophy winner Drew Martin’s monster IHC pickup truck. T-shirts can be purchased for $18.
The Lompoc Police Car Show is hosted by the Lompoc Police Foundation and the Lompoc Police Officers Association.
Proceeds will assist the Lompoc Police Department to promote and fund programs that are not fully paid for by the city's General Fund, according to organizers.
To register for the car show, visit lompocpolicefoundation.org/event-registration/.