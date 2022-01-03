SANTA MARIA
17-year-old shot near Railroad, McElhany avenues; second shooting investigated
Two shooting incidents are under investigation by the Santa Maria Police, including one that injured a 17-year-old male Thursday, according to officials.
The first shooting was reported at about 8 p.m. Thursday near McElhany and Railroad avenues, where the juvenile sustained a gunshot injury and was treated at a local hospital, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Philip Dix.
Police detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation. Dix added that the SMPD is actively investigating the incident and seeking to talk with anyone who may have information regarding the shooting.
It's not known if the shooting is gang-related, according to Dix.
The second incident occurred Friday near the intersection of Juleston Drive and Atlantic Place.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection at 1:47 p.m., according to Sgt. Matthew Kline.
No injuries were reported. Following the shooting, Santa Maria Police tweeted the area was "safe and secure" at 4:49 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Naked Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape charges in Goleta
A naked Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of an attempted rape charge Thursday after a pursuit with Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies from a grocery store parking lot in Goleta, according to a spokesman on Friday.
Deputies responded to a report of an attempted rape in progress at about 10 p.m. in the Albertsons grocery store parking lot located in the 5800 block of Calle Real, according to Lt. Rob Minter.
Upon arrival, deputies contacted the alleged victim, who fought off their attacker before they arrived and saw the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Miguel Angel Hernandez-Garcia, running from the area.
Deputies established a perimeter and searched the surrounding area using a K-9 unit. They located the naked Hernandez-Garcia hiding under a trash can behind Albertsons, according to Minter.
Hernandez-Garcia was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, with bail listed at $1 million.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
4 injured in single-vehicle collision on Hwy 101 near Los Olivos
The Sheriff's Office coordinates with the District Attorney's Office's Victim-Witness Program, which connects sexual assault victims and survivors to support services through the criminal justice process, according to Minter.
The Victim-Witness Assistance Program can be reached directly at 805-568-2400 or toll-free at 855-840-3232.
Four people sustained injuries and required extrication from a vehicle Thursday following a collision with a tree on Highway 101, north of Los Olivos, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman.
The collision was reported at 11:01 p.m. along Highway 101, just north of the Highway 154 interchange in a portion of the freeway known as "the woodchopper," according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Two people in the vehicle sustained critical injuries and all four of the vehicle's occupants were transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance, according to Bertucelli.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
Emergency responders included three County Fire Department engines and a battalion commander, along with the California Highway Patrol.