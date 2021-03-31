SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
17-year-old male from Shandon ID'd in Foxen Canyon Road homicide
A 17-year-old male from Santa Luis Obispo County was identified Tuesday as the homicide victim found deceased in a vehicle along Foxen Canyon Road earlier this month.
Santiago Maldonado Martinez of Shandon was found inside the vehicle parked in the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road, near Los Olivos, shortly after 6 p.m. March 7, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Emergency responders discovered Martinez after responding to reports of a possible vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they determined the vehicle had not been involved in a collision.
Martinez's death was initially considered suspicious, although sheriff's detectives later determined he was the victim of a homicide and released that information on March 10.
No further information on the incident, including toxicology results or what caused Martinez's death, was released Tuesday.
Details about a suspect or suspects have yet to be provided, according to Zick, who added there is no ongoing threat to public safety.
Detectives urge anyone with information about the homicide to call the Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4171 where they can leave an anonymous tip. Tips also can be submitted online at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Ventura man ID'd in fatal head-on collision on Hwy 154
A 39-year-old Ventura man was identified Tuesday as the driver killed in a head-on collision last week on Highway 154, just east of Cachuma Lake Village.
Sean Daye McDonough was killed after his 2001 Toyota collided with a 2017 Dodge driven by Ernest Gilbert of Santa Barbara shortly before 4 a.m. March 25, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
McDonough's Toyota was traveling westbound and Gilbert's Dodge was traveling eastbound on Highway 154 when the two vehicles collided.
For unknown reasons, the Toyota made an unsafe turning movement, crossing the double yellow lines and putting the vehicle directly into the path of the Dodge, according to a preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
McDonough was found deceased in the Toyota, and the collision trapped Gilbert, who sustained a traumatic injury to a lower extremity and needed heavy extrication, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Buellton Office at 805-688-5551.
SANTA MARIA
City Council seeks public input regarding CDBG funding allocations
Santa Maria residents are invited to provide feedback about the city's proposed allocations of $1.7 million in Community Development Block Grant funds for the upcoming fiscal year.
Community members will have the chance to share comments during a public hearing about CDBG funds at the April 6 meeting of the City Council at 5:30 p.m., according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Recommended allocations can be viewed within the drafted 2021-22 Action Plan on the city’s website at cityofsantamaria.org/caper.
The federal funding process for the upcoming fiscal year began last summer, when organizations submitted applications for funding. In October, the City Council identified funding priorities including Preisker Park improvements, city sidewalk renovations, and funds for housing and shelter services.
Information about how to participate in the April 6 hearing will be posted on the meeting agenda at cityofsantamaria.org at least 72 hours before the meeting.
The 2021-22 CDBG Action Plan will be officially adopted at the May 4 meeting of the City Council, following the public hearing and a 30-day review period.
The City Council also will allocate an additional $37,500 to public services that applied for funding in the 2021-22 fiscal year during the April 6 meeting.
For more information about the public hearing or CDBG funds in Santa Maria, contact the Special Projects Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2118.