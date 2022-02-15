SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
14 arrested in human trafficking sting operation
The Santa Barbara County Human Trafficking Task Force made 14 arrests last week while participating in the eight annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said Tuesday.
The operation focuses on rescuing human trafficking victims, identifying and arresting traffickers, disrupting the demand for vulnerable victims, and connecting victims with resources, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Sting operations between Feb. 9 and 12 by the task force — comprised of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, and Santa Barbara and Santa Maria police departments — resulted in the arrest of 14 alleged sex buyers, Zick said.
Officers also identified two potential victims of sex trafficking and connected them to local resources through the Victim-Witness Program of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.
Over 80 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies throughout California participated in this year's Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, resulting in the rescue of 73 juvenile and adult victims and arrest of 477 individuals for crimes associated with human trafficking.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking division was established in 2016 and is funded through 2023 with a $1.2 million grant from the United States Justice Department.
If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, call the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171 or provide an anonymous tip online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.
SANTA MARIA
Abel Maldonado youth center reopens after COVID closure
After a 14-day closure due to COVID-19, the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center has reopened its doors in Santa Maria.
Per Cal/OSHA guidelines, the center closed after employees tested positive for the virus. According to city officials, the site was thoroughly sanitized and staff were cleared to reopen.
The youth center is open to teens in grades 7 through 12 from 2:30 to 7 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Membership is free, and a school ID and parent consent are required to apply.
Teens can drop in and enjoy its various amenities, including an art studio, basketball courts, computer lab, fitness center, game room and home theater. Tutoring services are also available.
In addition to the amenities, the center hosts structured programs for recreation, leadership and professional development. It is a member of the National Safe Place Network — a group of supervised locations where youths in crisis may seek immediate help and resources.
Questions may be direct to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SOLVANG
Residents can scrap household trash, bulk items during cleanup
Solvang residents with an excess of household trash, scrap metal and bulky items can finally free themselves of the clutter from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday during Waste Management's quarterly cleanup event.
The dropoff center is located in public parking lot No. 4 on Oak Street in downtown Solvang.
Acceptable items include household trash (bagged or boxed, not loose), green waste separated from trash; scrap metal (any motor will need to be free of gasoline or oil); untreated wood such as railroad ties; and bulky waste, such as unusable furniture, mattresses and other large items.
Certain hazardous waste will be accepted during the event. Confirm before dropoff.
The event is restricted to Solvang residents only, and customers will be required to show a picture ID and a Waste Management bill with matching address to participate.
For questions about acceptable items, contact Diane Christiansen with the city of Solvang at 805-688-5575.