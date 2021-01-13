County Lines: 1 person transported to hospital after vehicles collide with boulder on Hwy 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
1 person transported to hospital after vehicles collide with boulder on Hwy 154
One person was transported to a hospital Monday after two vehicles struck a large boulder on Highway 154, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The two collisions were reported shortly after 5:30 a.m., about a minute apart, by motorists in the eastbound lane just a short distance east of East Camino Cielo, according to a Santa Barbara CHP spokeswoman.
Several near misses were reported shortly before the collisions with the boulder, which was described as about the size of a car. Signs warning motorists of potential rockfalls are posted along Highway 154.
At least one of the vehicles sustained major front end damage and one passenger was transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure, according to the CHP.
The boulder was reported to be obliterated after the vehicle collisions and was removed by Caltrans crews later that morning, according to the spokeswoman.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies also responded to the incident.
LOMPOC
2 weekend shooting incidents under investigation
Lompoc Police officials are investigating two separate but apparently unrelated shooting incidents that occurred Saturday, including one in which a suspect fired several bullets toward a crowd of people.
The first shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets, and the second was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in the 800 block of West Apple Avenue, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Agustin Arias.
No injuries were reported and no suspects were identified in either incident.
The suspect in the second shooting fired several shots toward the crowd, although nobody was struck, according to Agustin, who added nearly a dozen bullet casings were retrieved at the scene.
Lompoc Police detectives are asking for information and seeking any surveillance video footage of the incidents. To offer help, contact detectives at 805-875-8159.
SANTA MARIA
PCPA extends holiday musical 'Estrella Scrooge' through Jan. 31
PCPA will extend online streaming of the holiday musical "Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist!" through Jan. 31 and offer a 45% discount.
The production, which features a cast of 24 award-winning Broadway notables, is created by John Caird of "Les Misérables," and Nicholas Nickleby and Paul Gordon of "Jane Eyre" and "Pride and Prejudice."
Estella Scrooge, a modern-day Wall Street tycoon with a penchant for real estate foreclosures, is one night suddenly forced to take refuge from a freak snowstorm while on her way to displace the loan defaulter. That night, she is haunted by three visitors, similar to her ancestor Ebenezer.
PCPA 1982 alumni Patrick Page, an award-winning, Tony-nominated actor for "Hadestown," plays the role of Mr. Merdle.
The virtual production, according to a spokesperson, is the first digital theater piece filmed entirely during the pandemic. It was created with new cutting-edge technology, filmed using tracked green screen techniques, with 3D surreal digital environments created in postproduction and merged with the actual footage of the actors in a brand-new way.
“I’m so happy to bring this new musical to life in the midst of these mad and maddening times," said co director/writer John Caird. "The creative team nimbly learned new techniques to bring the actors and their characters together.”
“This piece was a joy to create, from the first beat of the idea to the culmination of the film," added Paul Gordon, co-director/writer. "Now, it’s more important than ever to escape for a few hours with a message of love and hope.”
Use promo code DICKENS45 and get a 45% discount.
Regular tickets are $16.50 and $24.75 for a VIP package, which includes unlimited viewings, a download of the CD and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.
For more information on tickets, trailers, cast and to view more photos, visit www.pcpa.org/EstellaScrooge.
