LOMPOC
1 person sustains upper-body injury in shooting on North G Street
One person sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body in a shooting Thursday that occurred on North G Street in Lompoc.
Lompoc Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 500 block alley between North G and F streets. Upon arrival, they located a victim, according to Cpl. Charles Scott.
The victim, who wasn't identified, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment, according to Scott.
No information on a suspect or possible vehicle involved was released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Ynez Valley libraries launch teen bookmark design contest
Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries have launched their first-ever Teen Bookmark Design contest as part of the third annual Book to Action program.
The contest, which is open to those in grades 7-12, centers around George Takei's graphic novel memoir "They Called Us Enemy," which deals with themes of equity, diversity and inclusion.
Participants are encouraged to express themselves using their favorite medium to design an original bookmark that answers the question: "Equity. Diversity. Inclusion. What does it mean to you?"
Entries are being accepted now through April 30.
Downloadable entry forms are available online, and printed entry forms can be picked up during sidewalk services hours at the Goleta, Buellton and Solvang libraries from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Completed designs can be dropped off during sidewalk service hours or mailed to one of the three branch libraries.
Winners will be notified in mid-May and will receive a certificate and a gift card for a free smoothie from contest sponsor Blenders in the Grass, according to a library spokeswoman.
Copies of the winning bookmark designs will be posted on the libraries' website and social media pages. Printed copies will be distributed in every sidewalk service bag through the end of June.
Book to Action online programming is made available for all ages that includes book discussions, crafts, storytimes, film screenings, guest speakers, writers’ workshops, and even an artist visit from "They Called Us Enemy" illustrator Harmony Becker.
To learn more about the program, visit cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library/information/book-to-action.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
PCPA offering open air theater camps for youth
PCPA’s Young People’s Project is accepting registrations for its newest in-person theater camp geared toward children ages 8 to 17.
The open air theater camp "On The Green" begins Monday, with sessions offered for those 8 to 12, and starting April 17 for those 13 to 17. Each of the six-day sessions is one hour in length.
The workshops are COVID-19-compliant, allowing students to have fun exploring, playing, interacting and expressing themselves while remaining physically distant and safe, a theater spokesman said.
Young People’s Project is meant to engage and challenge students in a series of theater games and exercises designed to strengthen improvisation, communication skills, vocal resonance and articulation.
PCPA invites young performers to "come prepared to play hard and push your boundaries."
- Program for ages 8 to 12 is set for Monday, April 12, through Saturday, April 17, from 3 to 4 p.m.
- Program for ages 13 to 17 is set for Monday, April 19, through Saturday, April 24, from 3 to 4 p.m.
Registration is $25 per student, with early sign-ups available. Enrollment is limited to 15 students.
For more information and to register, visit www.pcpa.org/YPP/ .
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County seeks public input on hazard mitigation plan
Santa Barbara County is looking for public input for its Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan as part of its update to improve disaster preparedness and reduce or eliminate risks to community, life and property, a county spokesman said.
The update will identify local hazards and measures to reduce the associated risks, like creating fire safety setbacks to reduce the potential for a fire to spread, the spokesman said.
Residents can help identify risks in their communities by taking a brief survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CountyHMP, which can be done anonymously, and includes questions regarding experiences with local hazards and threats as well as potential mitigation measures and the most effective ways to alert the public during an emergency.
The Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan was last published in 2017, and updates are required every five years.
Updates are prepared in coordination with the county’s eight cities, unincorporated communities, water and fire districts and county public safety departments with review and support from state and federal emergency management agencies.
County officials plan to gather public input for 12 months and will conduct public workshops periodically into early next year before publishing the next update later in 2022.
For more information about the project, how to get involved and to sign up for updates, visit https://readysbc.org/2021/03/19/2022mjhmpupdate/.
More information is also available by calling the County Office of Emergency Management at 805-681-5526.