LOMPOC
1 person shot on L Street; Lompoc High School locked down for 1 hour
One person was airlifted to an area hospital after they sustained an injury following a shooting on L Street Monday, prompting the nearby high school to lock down for nearly an hour, according to officials.
The incident occurred at 1:25 p.m. when a shooting in the 500 block of L Street was overheard by a nearby Lompoc Police officer, according to Sgt. Agustin Arias.
Arias said a Lompoc High School school resource officer was the first to respond to the scene and, upon arrival, located a shooting victim who had sustained multiple injuries.
The high school went into lockdown shortly after the incident occurred and was lifted at 2:25 p.m., according to Lompoc Unified School District officials.
The shooting victim, who was not identified, was airlifted via CalSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where they are currently undergoing surgery, according to Arias.
Lompoc Police are actively investigating the incident and are asking residents who reside in the 400 and 500 blocks of K, L and M streets, to check their surveillance camera footage, as well as in the alleyways in between.
Arias said more information will be released as the investigation unfolds.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
1 killed, 2 injured in collision near Union Valley Parkway, Hwy 135
One person was killed and two people were critically injured Friday following a three-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The collision was reported shortly before 9 p.m., according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Heavy extrication was required to remove the victims from the damaged vehicles.
The two injured people were transported via ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to Bertucelli. The person who died has yet to be identified.
The collision remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA MARIA
2 pedestrians injured after vehicle collision near Blosser, Stowell roads
A 47-year-old mother and her 10-year-old son were hospitalized Friday for injuries they sustained after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Blosser and Stowell roads, according to Santa Maria Police officials.
The collision was reported shortly before 3 p.m. after the vehicle struck the mom and her son in the crosswalk, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Michael McGehee.
The driver was not arrested but received a vehicle code citation, McGehee added.
The woman and her child were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, remained on scene and rendered aid to the mom and son until paramedics arrived, according to McGehee.
The incident remains under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the SMPD Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
At least 4 people injured in head-on collision near Cachuma Lake
Four people sustained injuries Monday following a head-on collision near Cachuma Lake, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
The collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of Highway 154, just east of the entrance of Cachuma Lake.
Both lanes of Highway 154 are blocked and vehicles commuting from Santa Barbara are being asked to turn around at Paradise Road.
The incident involved a white BMW S6 sedan that had four passengers and a gold Lexus that had two passengers, according to broadcasts. It wasn't immediately clear which vehicle's passengers sustained injuries.
Emergency broadcasts indicated that at least two injured passengers were stable and will require hospitalization while two other passengers required immediate medical attention.
Several emergency units responded, including a Santa Barbara County Fire Department battalion commander and medical engine.