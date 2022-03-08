SANTA MARIA
1 person injured in shooting at gas station near North Broadway, Donovan Road
A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday inside a gas station at the intersection of North Broadway and Donovan Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting inside the business shortly after 7 a.m., according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
The victim, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive, Mengel added.
Detectives are currently canvasing the neighborhood searching for evidence and gathering video surveillance footage.
Mengel said the shooting does not appear to be connected to a robbery and that no arrests have been made.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact the SMPD Detective Bureau at 805-928-2277.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
CHP identifies Guadalupe man killed in Hwy 135 vehicle collision
A 19-year-old Guadalupe man was identified Monday as the person killed in a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver Friday near the intersection of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway.
The collision was reported shortly before 9 p.m. when the California Highway Patrol received a 911 call of a wrong-way driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes, north of Graciosa Road, before colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to officials.
The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, identified as Jorge Valerarodriguez, was killed in the collision and pronounced dead on scene by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, according to the CHP.
Additionally, the collision resulted in two serious injuries, including to a passenger of Valerarodriguez and the driver of the second vehicle.
The two injured people, who were not identified, were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center via ground ambulance, according to the CHP.
Officials reported that all involved were wearing their seatbelts in the crash that remains under investigation by the CHP.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria CHP office at 805-349-8728.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Driver missing since Monday extricated from vehicle over the side of Harris Grade Road
First responders on Tuesday located a vehicle that went over the side of Harris Grade Road and extricated an injured driver who had been reported missing the night before, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The incident was reported shortly after 10 a.m. when the vehicle was located in the 4100 block of Harris Grade Road approximately 100 feet over the side just below the summit, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The victim, who was not identified but had been reported missing Monday, was injured in the plunge over the side, Bertucelli added.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, a Search and Rescue Team and medic engines responded to the scene.
The rescue team rigged a rope system, which was used to extract the injured driver who was transported to a local hospital, according to Bertucelli.
LOMPOC
Police investigating gang-related shooting on L Street
A 32-year-old man on Monday was airlifted to an area hospital with an injury following a gang-related shooting on L Street in Lompoc, according to police officials.
The incident occurred at 1:25 p.m. when a shooting in the 500 block of L Street was overheard by a nearby Lompoc Police officer, according to Sgt. Agustin Arias.
The incident prompted nearby Lompoc High School to lock down for approximately an hour, until 2:25 p.m., when it was lifted. The shooting was not associated with the school, according to Lompoc Police.
Arias said a Lompoc High School resource officer was the first to respond to the scene, where he located a shooting victim who had sustained multiple injuries.
The man, who was not identified, was transported via helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where they underwent surgery and were listed in stable condition on Tuesday, Arias added.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
Residents who reside in the 400 and 500 blocks of K, L and M streets are being advised to check their surveillance camera footage, as well in the alleyways in between for evidence of the shooting, according to Arias.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-875-8120.