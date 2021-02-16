SANTA MARIA
1 injured in vehicle collision on South Broadway, East Inger Drive
One person sustained minor injuries Monday in a traffic collision that occurred near the intersection of South Broadway and East Inger Drive.
The collision occurred shortly after noon, according to Santa Maria Fire officials.
Upon arriving, emergency responders located two vehicles, including an El Camino that sustained front-end damage and a white SUV, which had rolled onto its side.
One patient, who was not identified, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to Santa Maria Fire officials.
In addition to Santa Maria Police and Fire units, an American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.
Traffic officials with the Police Department are investigating the cause of the collision.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Spring gardening kits available at Santa Maria, Orcutt library branches
The city of Santa Maria is launching its spring gardening program with gardening kits available for pickup at the Santa Maria Main and Orcutt library branches this month.
Each kit contains six peat pots, three packages of seeds, soil and plant markers, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. One kit is available per household.
Gardening kits will be obtainable at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library during sidewalk pickup hours from Feb. 22 to 27, with registration for kits now open.
Sidewalk pickup hours at the main branch library are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Patrons can register online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling the Public Library at 805-925-0994.
At the Orcutt Branch Library, kits will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis from Feb. 22 to 27, with no registration required. The branch is open for indoor grab-and-go service from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria, and the Orcutt Branch Library is located at 175 S. Broadway.
For more information, contact the Public Library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
LOMPOC
Utility payments will not be accepted from Feb. 22 through March 8
The city of Lompoc will be unable to accept phone and online bill payments during a two-week transition period into a new financial management system.
Bill payments can be mailed to the city or placed in a utility payment drop box from Feb. 22 through March 8 but won’t be processed until after the new financial system is live. Cash payments are not recommended for the drop box or mail.
City staff will not be available to answer phone calls or return messages, so utility customers are asked not to leave voicemail messages in order to try to pay bills during the transition period.
The latest feature of the new financial management system will include an online payment portal for utility customers with no fees.
The transition marks one of the final phases in the implementation of the Munis Financial Management System, a process that began in 2017.
The rollout is expected to be finalized mid-2022.
City officials remind the community that due to the pandemic, there are currently no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections.