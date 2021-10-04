SANTA MARIA
1 injured in shooting, 1 arrested after SWAT standoff on West Polk Street
A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday after reportedly shooting another man, then barricading himself for hours at a residence on West Polk Street, according to officials.
Officers at about 11 p.m. Saturday responded to a 911 call of a man threatening another man with a gun at a residence in the 500 block of West Taft Street, where a shot was fired in their direction as they arrived on scene, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.
A suspect holding a gun was spotted running from the location as police arrived. He was later identified as 20-year-old Jose Manuel Ramirez Magos, of Santa Maria.
An initial investigation revealed that Magos was in a dispute and allegedly shot a victim at least two times. The male victim, who was not identified, was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries at a local hospital and was released, according to Magallon.
When officers arrived on West Taft Street, they heard more gunshots and immediately evacuated nearby residences, according to Magallon.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's air support, Santa Maria Police SWAT and a K-9 unit searched for Magos, who was suspected of being armed. An emergency alert was sent around midnight, according to Magallon.
Police established perimeters near the Taft Street residence and along the 500 to 700 blocks of West Polk Street for several hours as the search helicopter hovered.
Magos was located at a residence in the 500 block of West Polk Street where he had barricaded himself. After several announcements from the SMPD Crisis Negotiation Team, he surrendered and was arrested at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Magallon.
Magos was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, witness intimidation and is being held on $1 million bail, according to records.
Two firearms were allegedly recovered during the investigation, which is being conducted by the Detective Bureau.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County reports 184 COVID cases, 1 death over weekend
The Oct. 2-3 weekend brought the confirmation of 150 new COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, followed by another 34 cases and one death from the illness on Monday.
Of the 42,590 total cases in the county, 356 remain active and contagious as of Monday, according to county public health data.
Of the 150 weekend cases, 92 were reported Saturday, followed by 58 on Sunday.
Monday's death was of a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 30 and 49, according to county data. COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 505, including 188 in Santa Maria alone.
As of Monday, 44 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 17 individuals being treated in the intensive care unit.
Around 69% of Santa Barbara County residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of this weekend. Residents are encouraged to receive the vaccine to prevent against severe COVID-19 illness and death.
Vaccines are free and available to all residents age 12 and up regardless of documentation or health insurance status. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
LOMPOC
Friends of the Library to host annual fall book sale Oct. 22-23
A selection of books, CDs, videos and DVDs are up for grabs at the Friends of the Lompoc Library System's annual fall book sale Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23, in the Grossman Gallery.
Members of the public are invited to attend the sale, which will be the last of the year, according to a Friends spokeswoman.
The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A members-only preview sale will be held a day prior, on Oct. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Donations for the fall book sale will be accepted prior to Oct. 16 but will not be accepted during the week leading up to and during the sale, the spokeswoman said. Donation collections will resume Oct. 25.
To become a Friends member or for more information, including volunteering during the sale, contact Dorothy Jacobs at 805-735-3647.
The Lompoc Library is located at 501 E. North Ave.
Only cash and local personal checks will be accepted, and face coverings will be required at the event.