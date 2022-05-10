SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
1-acre brush fire breaks out south of Los Alamos on Hwy 101
Crews on Tuesday extinguished a roughly 1-acre brush fire that broke out along Highway 101 just south of Los Alamos, prompting the shutdown of northbound traffic, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
The fire was reported at 1:40 p.m. along the northbound side of Highway 101 between the shoulder and the frontage road, just south of Alisos Canyon Road, near Los Alamos.
Forward progress on the fire was stopped at 2:10 p.m. and the fire was contained a short time later, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
The fire briefly prompted the shutdown of the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near the fire, although both the northbound and southbound lanes were reopened shortly before 3 p.m., according to Caltrans.
In addition to CHP, emergency units responding to the fire include Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and Fire personnel.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
2-acre brush fire breaks out in Santa Ynez Riverbed, north of Lompoc Airport
Crews on Tuesday extinguished a roughly 2-acre brush fire that broke out in the Santa Ynez Riverbed, just north of the Lompoc Airport.
The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. in the riverbed, just north of George Miller Drive, according to Lompoc Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Nunez.
Emergency units that responded to the fire included Lompoc, Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments.
Upon arrival, fire units located a small brush fire with a moderate rate of spread, according to Nunez. Crews were able to contain the fire shortly shortly before 3:30 p.m., he added.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Recreation swim at Paul Nelson Aquatic Center returns for spring
Santa Maria's Paul Nelson Aquatic Center recreation swim is returning on Saturdays throughout May.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will open the center from 1 to 3 p.m. for free swim. Those 5 years old and under swim for free. Seniors and children ages 6 to 18 pay $1.50 for admission. Everyone else pays $3.
Swimsuits are required for everyone entering the water. Approved waterproof swim diapers are required for those who are not potty-trained. According to the rules, everyone entering the water must shower beforehand. Inflatable devices are not permitted.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2660.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
NatureTrack welcomes new program manager Abby Pickens
NatureTrack has selected Abby Pickens as program manager of the nonprofit's Fostering a Lifelong Fascination with Nature outdoor field trip program which introduces schoolchildren to the outdoors of Santa Barbara County.
In addition to overseeing docent recruiting and training, Pickens will assist teachers in coordinating field trips by helping them decide on a location that best serves their classroom curriculum.
Pickens, who previously worked in special education at Goleta School District, is a fourth-generation Coloradan born on a cattle ranch. Pickens said her parents encouraged her and her siblings to get outside in nature.
“I love hiking, biking, running, ocean swimming, surfing,” Pickens said. "I’ve always been super outdoorsy.”
Pickens has an associate degree in health services and is a certified occupational therapy assistant.
Registration for field trips for the 2022-23 school year will open Aug. 1, otherwise those interested in registering before then will be added to a waiting list.
For more information, call NatureTrack at 805-886-2047 or email sue@naturetrack.org.