SANTA MARIA
18-year-old arrested for attempted robbery, discarding loaded handgun on SMHS campus
An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly attempted to rob a juvenile before fleeing onto the Santa Maria High School campus and discarding a loaded handgun near a classroom.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Morrison Avenue and Thornburg Street just before 4:45 p.m. to a report of a person in possession of a handgun, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.
Upon arrival, officers identified Jacob Aceves as matching the description of the individual with a gun.
An hour before, Aceves allegedly approached a juvenile and physically restrained him while demanding money. The juvenile, who was not identified, broke free and ran for help, Flaa said.
When officers spotted Aceves, he fled onto the Santa Maria High campus, where students were participating in various after-school activities.
Aceves allegedly was with another person, but it is unknown how that person was connected to the incident, according to Santa Maria Police Department Sgt. Herminio Rodriguez, who said police are not seeking a second suspect.
After officers established a perimeter around the school campus, they detained Aceves as he tried to escape from the south end.
An observant school employee approached officers and led them to an area near a classroom where that employee saw Aceves discard an item that was later identified by officers as a loaded handgun, according to Flaa.
Aceves was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and various weapons violations that include possession of a loaded firearm on a school campus. His bail was set at $50,000.
LOMPOC
Police investigating two separate shootings
The Lompoc Police Department is investigating two separate shootings in the city, as of late Wednesday afternoon.
One shooting was reported near the 600 block of West Maple Avenue and the other near the 700 block of North E Street.
Lompoc Police Capt. Kevin Martin said that no arrests had been made, as of 4:45 p.m., and that he did not have any updates regarding injuries.
Martin said that rumors of an active-shooter incident were false.
"We are not working an active shooter situation," he said.
NORTHERN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
United Way names new chief operating officer
Northern Santa Barbara County United Way announced Tuesday that Dorothy Mogavero has been promoted to the newly created position of chief operating officer.
Mogavero, who previously served as United Way's director of North County outreach and engagement, has been with the organization since 2016.
The nonprofit organization focuses on programs related to literacy, financial stability and homelessness to improve community conditions throughout Santa Barbara County.
As COO, Mogavero will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organization.
“I am pleased to serve as the chief operating officer of such a vibrant organization," Mogavero said in a news release. "We have a very dedicated team, and I look forward to helping manage our various programs in my capacity as COO."
CEO Eddie Taylor said Mogavero has contributed to the growth of United Way's programs in the county.
“Dorothy is a vital part of our company and has handled responsibilities in all of our departments," he said in a news release. "She has participated in the growth of our education, financial stability and homelessness programs, which have had an impact on thousands of families and individuals."