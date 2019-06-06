Santa Barbara County
Three-vehicle crash blocks Hwy. 1 at Brown Road
A multivehicle crash on Highway 1 briefly blocked traffic at the intersection of Brown Road, just south of Guadalupe, on Wednesday.
Responding just before 11:30 a.m., crews from Guadalupe and Santa Barbara County Fire encountered three vehicles upon arrival — including two with major front-end damage.
Three patients suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, according to emergency scanner traffic, while a fourth sustained moderate injuries.
Santa Maria
Sign-ups underway for city-sponsored blood drive
The city of Santa Maria will hold a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. June 13 in the Vitalant bloodmobile.
The bloodmobile will be located in the parking lot between the lawn bowling green and the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, along South McClelland Street, directly across from the Santa Maria Public Library.
While donations of all blood types are encouraged, donors with Type O-negative blood are especially needed, because O-negative red cells can be transfused to anyone, a city spokesman said. O-negative red blood cells are often used to help patients when there is no time to determine the patient’s own blood type.
Also, donors with Type AB (positive or negative) are needed, the spokesman said. Type AB plasma can be given to all patients, and is the only plasma used for trauma patients and neonatal babies.
To sign up as a donor with a reserved time, contact Mark van de Kamp, city blood drive coordinator, at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
Santa Maria Valley
Santa Maria Civic Theatre history to be discussed during the next Heart of the Valley
Santa Maria Civic Theatre co-founder Meg Smith will speak about the history of the long-running community theater program during the next Heart of the Valley presentation at 10:15 a.m. June 15.
The free series, which is held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features different expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region.
The program is the result of a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.