Lompoc City Councilman Jim Mosby will host a community forum to discuss issues related to the city budget and Measure I2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

The event will allow for residents to discuss with Mosby whatever concerns they have about the city's budget and Measure I2020, which will ask voters whether to raise the city's sales tax by 1%.