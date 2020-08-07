Could Nipomo Skatepark finally be on horizon? Grant would put funding in ballpark

After the Nipomo Recreation Center burned twice in May 2008 and was eventually demolished, the area’s skaters — who had been promised their own skatepark for at least a decade — took matters into their own hands.
Dragging pieces of scrap lumber onto the property at 170 S. Frontage Road, they created their own makeshift course amid the crumbling concrete, weeds, broken bottles and other debris.
Frequently chased out, their ramps and rails hauled away, they returned again and again to create their own skate course.
