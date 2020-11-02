Corrections

In an Oct. 30 story about Santa Barbara County officials worrying about a second COVID-19 spike following the holidays, the number of total cases in Santa Barbara was rendered incorrectly. The correct number of cases as of Oct. 30 was 9,944, with 137 cases still considered active and contagious.
An Oct. 31 story about poll workers incorrectly indicated the distance from the polls where electioneering — promoting a candidate or political issue — is not allowed. The correct distance is 100 feet. News media may not conduct exit polls any closer than 25 feet from polling places.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!