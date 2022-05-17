A May 16 article about the First United Methodist Church contained an incorrect address for the congregation's current building. The church is located at the corner of Cook and Broadway streets.
Correction
Trending Now
-
CHP seeks witnesses of Santa Maria collision resulting in death of Nipomo man
-
Nipomo man arrested after bicyclist dies in hit-and-collision on Los Berros Road
-
Orcutt housing development approved south of Clark Avenue at Hwy 101
-
Caltrans employee struck, injured by wrong-way driver near Stowell Road off-ramp
-
Santa Maria man arrested, accused of firing bullet at Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials