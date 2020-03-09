Correction

A March 8 story and photos about a Black History Month celebration in Santa Maria contained the incorrect name of the park, which served as the venue. The event was held at Pioneer Park.
A former Santa Maria church pastor and his wife have denied allegations of sexual misconduct by four female ex-parishioners in two lawsuits filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, leading to a third party stepping in to resolve a back-and-forth dispute for facts in the case through a process that concluded in January.
A Santa Maria man Wednesday pleaded not guilty in San Luis Obispo court to felony charges of meeting a child for sex in Arroyo Grande in February.
Three local growers were fined thousands of dollars after a banned pesticide was detected on strawberries sold at a Fresno grocery store and traced back to a field outside Santa Maria, according to state regulators.
Elk Grove Unified School District, the largest in Northern California, announced Saturday it will close all schools for the next week after a family whose child attends one of its schools was put on quarantine for coronavirus.
Santa Maria Police officers Friday conducted their first traffic enforcement operation targeting collisions based solely on data provided by the new multi-million dollar dispatch system that went online in November.
While there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, local hospitals are being instructed by county and state public health departments on how to prepare for a local outbreak.
Eighteen suspects were arrested Friday, including a juvenile, on various charges following a massive parole and probation compliance operation involving more than a dozen law enforcement agencies in south San Luis Obispo County.
“I can't overemphasize the need for it. This is something that’s going to keep us close, and it’ll be something we can share with our regional partners,” Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen said of the new shooting range.
Heather Nicole Dulany peacefully left this world on March 1, 2020 at home in Nipomo, CA surrounded by family and friends. She is the youngest …
A Santa Maria man and woman were arrested in February and are facing numerous charges following an investigation into an alleged December residential burglary in which a large amount of cash was stolen from a safe that belonged to an elderly victim, according to a police spokesman.