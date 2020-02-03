Coronavirus: What providers, patients should know

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AFNS) -- With news of the contagious and potentially deadly illness known as novel coronavirus grabbing headlines worldwide, military health officials say that an informed, common-sense approach minimizes the chances of getting sick.

Many forms of coronavirus exist among both humans and animals, but this new strain’s lethality has triggered considerable alarm. Believed to have originated at an animal market in Wuhan City, China, novel coronavirus has sickened hundreds and killed at least four. It has since spread to other parts of Asia. The first case of novel coronavirus in the U.S. was reported Jan. 22 in the state of Washington.

Anyone contracting a respiratory illness shouldn’t assume it’s novel coronavirus; it is far more likely to be a more common malady.

“For example, right now in the U.S., influenza, with 35 million cases last season, is far more commonplace than novel coronavirus,” said U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Dr. (Lt. Cmdr.) David Shih, a preventive medicine physician and epidemiologist with the Clinical Support Division, Defense Health Agency. He added that those experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness – like coughing, sneezing, shortness of breath and fever – should avoid contact with others and making them sick, Shih said.