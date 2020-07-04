Coronavirus roundup: COVID-19 cases at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, county specialist expresses grave COVID-19 concerns

Four COVID-19 cases confirmed among youth at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall
A COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall after four youths and one employee tested positive for the virus, Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman said Friday.
Juveniles who tested positive have been moved to a separate living unit, and testing has been expanded for all youth and facility employees in response to the outbreak, according to Heitman.
To limit further spread of the virus, juveniles entering the facility will be quarantined for 14 days before being transferred to a living unit, during which time they will undergo enhanced screening and symptom monitoring.
As of Friday, July 3, 28 juveniles from the Probation Department are being housed at the facility.
The names of the juveniles and employees who have tested positive are being withheld for medical confidentiality reasons, Heitman said.
San Luis Obispo County to close bars for July 4 weekend in response to expected crowds
Bars, pubs and breweries will be closed to the public over the Fourth of July weekend in San Luis Obispo County in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 among visitors and residents, the Public Health Department announced Friday.
Bars will be temporarily closed from 4 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to Public Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
With neighboring Monterey and Santa Barbara counties opting to close beaches this weekend, San Luis Obispo County health officials said closing bars will help to limit spread among expected crowds of visitors during a typically busy holiday.
“SLO County is not the place to party this weekend,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County public health officer. "Bars specifically draw large crowds, and we have seen recent cases of COVID-19 likely transmitted within these establishments locally and throughout the state."
The county also announced that while beaches will remain open this weekend, increased patrols will be present to ensure code compliance at local businesses.
"In order to protect visitors and residents, the county, in partnership with beachside cities of Grover Beach, Morro Bay and Pismo Beach, as well as Port San Luis Harbor District and the Sheriff’s Office, will increase safety checks at retail and food establishments over the weekend," Shoresman said.
Cottage Health infectious disease specialist: COVID-19 has a 'strong foothold' in the county
In a Thursday video posted by Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Infectious Disease Specialist Lynn Fitzgibbons expressed grave concern about the county's surge in COVID-19 cases this week, its future impact on hospitals and the need for renewed actions to stem the spread of the virus.
Fitzgibbons said that while case numbers were kept under control at the beginning of the county's epidemic, the reopening of several sectors has allowed the virus to spread rapidly with little to stop it.
"Back in March and April, we won," she said. "If this is a tennis match, we won that first set. We put amazing systems in place, we all committed to keeping our community healthy, we were able to drive down our numbers of cases.
"The problem right now ... is that the number of cases are surging without what I call a 'counter force,' a very strong force to help push those cases down over the coming days, weeks or, I dread to say it, even months."
Along with rising case numbers, Fitzgibbons expressed concern about the level of "severe complications" among patients confirmed for the virus, although she did not clarify what these complications were.
According to state data for Santa Barbara County as of Thursday, a total of 64 COVID-19 patients in the county were hospitalized, with 21 of these patients being treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
"It's important for all of us to remember that when we see cases increasing in the community, we have to think forward, and it's going to be a few weeks before we truly feel the impact of that in the hospital," Fitzgibbons said.
She added that cases have now surged in all parts of the county, in both North County regions and, more recently, such parts of the South County as Santa Barbara.
"What we now know, here in early July, is that the virus has established a very strong foothold in our community," she said.
Going into the holiday weekend, Fitzgibbons urged community members to recommit to keeping one another safe and limiting social interactions that could further spread the virus.
In anticipation of increased tourism over the Fourth of July weekend, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department opted to close all county beaches through Monday, as well as announcing the closure of bars and pubs for the next three weeks.
Watch the full video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvpmNjUdXOA&feature=youtu.be
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!