Coronavirus roundup: County Animal Services sees increase in pet adoptions, fosters

County Animal Services sees increase in pet adoptions, fosters since COVID-19 outbreak
Santa Barbara County Animal Services is reporting a surge in pet adoptions and fosters at its three shelters in the days since coronavirus precautions were implemented in the county.
The Animal Services department elected to remain open with limited services and appointment-only visits, even as other shelters, such as the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, chose to cease all adoption services and shelter visits following the statewide shelter-at-home order.
Department operations manager Esteban Rodriguez said the levels of adoptions, fosterings and transfers to adoption partners have been exceptional considering limited capacity for visitors at its Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara sites.
"We are happy to say 130 adoptable animals left our shelters since March 16 when we ramped up our efforts to reduce our population and make space — 36 transfers to adoption partners, 47 adoptions and 47 animals to foster," Rodriguez said.
The surge of animals leaving the shelters over the 10-day period was made possible by the hard work of foster coordinators and shelter staff, Rodriguez added.
"This team effort has made an incredible impact on our shelters and in the lives of so many animals already," Rodriguez said.
Those interested in adopting or fostering are encouraged to view adoptable animals on the county pet search.
From there, appointments can be made over phone to interact with certain animals at the three county shelters, Rodriguez said.
County shelters can be reached at the following phone numbers:
- Santa Maria: 805-934-6119
- Lompoc: 805-737-7755
- Santa Barbara: 805-681-5285
Two sheriff's deputies test positive for COVID-19, are recovering at home
Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, including one from Santa Maria, who rode together in a patrol vehicle earlier this month later tested positive for COVID-19 and now are recovering at home, a spokeswoman said Sunday.
A deputy assigned to a Santa Maria patrol unit started feeling ill on March 22 and self-isolated the next day after getting tested. County Public Health officials notified the deputy on March 27 that the test confirmed he had the coronavirus, Zick said.
Another deputy who had ridden with the Santa Maria-based deputy while on patrol began experiencing coronavirus symptoms while at work on March 27 and self-isolated after seeking medical attention that included testing.
On March 28, the second deputy's test came back positive for the coronavirus, Zick said.
Sheriff's Office and county Public Health officials worked together to evaluate whether the deputies exposed any of their co-workers or the public.
After a follow-up investigation that included tracing the contacts each deputy had with the public and their co-workers, officials did not identify or recommend anyone for self-isolation, Zick said.
County Public Health partners with Foodbank on medical equipment donations
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has partnered with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to establish a countywide donation process that will provide personal protective equipment to medical facilities.
Six sites throughout the county opened for donations Monday, with the public asked to donate supplies including N95 and surgical masks, medical gloves and gowns, eye protection including goggles and face shields, and sanitation supplies including wipes and hand sanitizer.
All equipment donations must be sealed in their original packaging with no stains, odors or tears and cannot be expired, with the exception of NIOSH-approved N95 masks permitted by the Emergency Use Authorization.
Equipment donations can be made at the following sites:
- Santa Maria United Boys & Girls Club — Evans Park, 200 W. Williams St. — Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Santa Barbara United Boys & Girls Club — 602 W. Anapamu St. — Monday through Friday, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Goleta United Boys & Girls Club – 5701 Hollister Ave. — Monday through Friday, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Carpinteria United Boys & Girls Club — 4849 Foothill Road — every other Wednesday, 4:30 to 5:30 pm
- Carpinteria City Hall — 5775 Carpinteria Ave. — Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lompoc United Boys & Girls Club — 1025 W Ocean Ave. — Monday through Friday, 1 to 3 p.m
COVID-19 video message from North County mayors
The mayors of five North County cities including Santa Maria, Lompoc, Guadalupe, Buellton and Solvang are inviting residents to watch a new video about COVID-19 and a message to their communities at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmnCg_p9IKY&feature=youtu.be.
The mayors are united in their 30-second public service announcement:
* Practice safe social distancing of 6 feet apart
* Stay at home
* Use city services by phone, online and/or drop-bins
* Shop local businesses first
* We will get through this together.
Stay updated about city of Santa Maria services at https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/coronavirus and at https://www.twitter.com/City_SantaMaria.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
