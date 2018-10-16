The Lompoc Police Foundation will hold its seventh annual COPtoberfest fundraiser from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
Tickets are $25 for beer- or wine-tasting, and $40 for beer- and wine-tasting. Tickets include unlimited tasting, lunch and a souvenir beer or wine glass. Attendees must be 21 or older. All profits from the event will benefit the Lompoc Police Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports the Lompoc Police Department.
Attendees will be able to sample beer and wine from Central Coast breweries and wineries. Along with the tasting, there will be a traditional German-style lunch with bratwurst, sauerkraut, mustard and potato salad. There will also be live music, plus silent and live auctions.
The Police Foundation intends to use the proceeds from the event to purchase equipment and training for the Lompoc Police Department, according to the organizers. In recent years, the foundation has purchased information technology, which enhances criminal investigations, as well as medical gear, communications equipment and funded risk-management training.
For more information, call 805-714-1140.