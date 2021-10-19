Cooper Bagby had a gritty performance for Righetti in the loss to the Eagles. Bagby was a physical presence in the middle of the Warrior defense at strong safety. He intercepted a pass and laid down several hard hits to break up passes. He finished with six total tackles.
Cooper Bagby, Righetti WR/DB: 2 catches, 12 yards; 6 total tackles, 3 pass break-ups, INT.
Cooper Bagby picks off an Arroyo Grande pass. Warriors inside the 25 after a Swanson run. pic.twitter.com/upClK4gkN9— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 16, 2021