Connor Heffler | LB

Heffler made 206 tackles, including 44.5 for lost yardage and 15 sacks, in his last two seasons under head coach Joe Kremer at St. Augustine High in San Diego.

A team captain last fall, Heffler notched 102 tackles (69 solo), 20.5 for lost yardage and 6.5 sacks along with one quarterback hurry. He also recorded one interception, broke up seven other passes, recovered two fumbles and forced two others for the Saints, who were 8-3, finished tied for first in the Western League and reached the semifinal round of the CIF-San Diego Section Open Division playoffs.