Connor Heffler | LB

Signed
Connor Heffler
Position: LB
Height: 5-11
Weight: 205
Hometown: San Diego
School: St. Augustine High School
We’ve got another one! Welcome to the Mustangs, @Connor_Heffler!#RideHigh | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/4t2DoATO9H— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) February 5, 2020
Heffler made 206 tackles, including 44.5 for lost yardage and 15 sacks, in his last two seasons under head coach Joe Kremer at St. Augustine High in San Diego.
A team captain last fall, Heffler notched 102 tackles (69 solo), 20.5 for lost yardage and 6.5 sacks along with one quarterback hurry. He also recorded one interception, broke up seven other passes, recovered two fumbles and forced two others for the Saints, who were 8-3, finished tied for first in the Western League and reached the semifinal round of the CIF-San Diego Section Open Division playoffs.
Heffler’s postseason honors include first-team All-CIF San Diego Section, first-team All-Western League and first-team San Diego Union-Tribune All-Academic for the second time. He also received KUSI’s Silver Pigskin Admiral Award presented to the most influential football player in San Diego County. Heffler’s numbers as a junior include 104 tackles (67 solo), 24.5 for lost yardage and 8.5 sacks.