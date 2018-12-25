The Lompoc community is invited to attend the ninth annual Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize ceremony, which will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.
The event is held to honor the 11 Lompoc Valley residents who were nominated for having contributed to peace and understanding in the community.
In previous years, the ceremony has been held on a Sunday but it is being held on a Saturday this time due to scheduling conflicts.
The nominees that will be honored include: Grocery Outlet co-owners Alix and Aaron Crocker; artist and muralist Vicki Andersen; Hancock College Trustee Jeff Hall; YMCA board member Lucy Thoms-Harrington; the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians; Chaplain Keith McLellan; Girl Scout leader Penelope Toll; Lompoc Police Officer Mauricio Calderon; Lompoc school board appointee Gloria Grijalva; local volunteer Dave Baker; and retired school psychologist Barry Marks.
The Jazz Divine Quartet, a musical combo consisting of Paul Barthel on trumpet, Terry Handy on bass, Geoff Moran on drums, and Becky McClaflin on piano, will provide the prelude, musical features during the program, and will accompany the audience in singing “Let There Be Peace on Earth” at the conclusion of the program.
Last year’s recipient of the Peace Prize, Lompoc Library Director Sarah Bleyl, is slated to hand over the prize to the new recipient.
After the ceremony, the audience is invited to the church Fellowship Hall for refreshments.