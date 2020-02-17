Combined Space Operations initiative welcomes France and Germany

OTTAWA, Canada-- The Principals’ Board for the Combined Space Operations initiative came together in Ottawa, Canada, for its annual meeting this week to formally recognize the addition of France and Germany to the CSpO initiative.

Participants also discussed the current and future space environment; coordinated policy, global operations and capabilities; and addressed challenges and opportunities that have arisen in the previous year.

France and Germany decisions to formally become members of CSpO alongside Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States helps further develop multilateral space collaboration between CSpO nations. Additionally, it directly supports U.S. Space Command’s deterrence mission through the expansion of key allied partnerships – a major priority of Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, USSPACECOM commander.

The Principal’s Board marks the first meeting of its kind, with Germany formally joining the CSpO initiative in December 2019, and France becoming a formal member on Feb. 11. The CSpO partners have been actively working together to address space security requirements since 2014.