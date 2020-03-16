Combined Force Space Component Command and Space Operations Command senior leaders visit Thule Air Base

THULE AIR BASE, Greenland --Maj. Gen. John Shaw, Commander, Combined Force Space Component Command and Space Operations Command, and CMSgt John Bentivegna, Senior Enlister Leader, CFSCC, and Command Chief, SpOC, visited Thule Air Base, March 5.
During the visit Shaw and Bentivegna met with personnel at the 821st Air Base Group, 821st Support Squadron, 821st Security Forces Squadron, 12th Space Warning Squadron and 23rd Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 1.
Additionally, Shaw and Bentivegna conducted a U.S. Space Force Road Show with Thule personnel to highlight opportunities to join the Space Force, and address local questions.