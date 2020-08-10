You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colorful car caravan encourages 2020 census response in Santa Maria

Colorful car caravan encourages 2020 census response in Santa Maria

  • Updated

Decked out in signs and balloons with horns honking, 12 vehicles driven by city leaders and community organizers rolled through northeast Santa Maria on Friday to raise awareness about the 2020 census.

City leaders, in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau, organized the car caravan with the hopes of increasing census response in that area of the city, where factors including low high school graduation rates, limited English-speaking households and crowded renter units make residents hard to reach, according to city officials.

During the census, which is conducted every 10 years to determine congressional representatives and billions in federal funding allocations, a complete count is essential to ensuring sufficient funding to support all residents, according to county officials.

Read the full story here.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News