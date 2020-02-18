Cole Osborne steps in as Cabrillo baseball coach after his very successful dad steps down

After decades on the job, and multiple league championships and playoff berths, Jonathan Osborne stepped down as Cabrillo High School's baseball coach after the 2019 season concluded.

The new coach is his son, Cole. Cole Osborne got his baseball roots playing Little League then eventually played for his dad at Cabrillo.

The Conquistadores debuted in the Cole Osborne era with a doubleheader loss at Pioneer Valley, 10-4 and 3-0, last Saturday. Still, Cabrillo's coach saw some encouraging things.

For starters, the Conquistadores hit the ball pretty well in the opener, amassing eight hits. "That's encouraging," Cole Osborne said between games.

Center fielder Austin Wolfe had two hits and an RBI in that one. Six other Conquistadores had one hit. Four drove in a run.

Two errors in a four-run Pioneer Valley fourth inning, in which the Panthers did not get a hit, hurt the Conquistadores. Still, Cabrillo's coach seemed confident that his team's defense will straighten itself out.

"It's the first game," Cole Osborne said during the between-games break.

The Conquistadores will try to improve on their 8-16 2019 finish. Cabrillo has seven returners from that squad.