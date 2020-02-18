Cole Osborne steps in as Cabrillo baseball coach after his very successful dad steps down

After decades on the job, and multiple league championships and playoff berths, Jonathan Osborne stepped down as Cabrillo High School's baseball coach after the 2019 season concluded.
The new coach is his son, Cole. Cole Osborne got his baseball roots playing Little League then eventually played for his dad at Cabrillo.
The Conquistadores debuted in the Cole Osborne era with a doubleheader loss at Pioneer Valley, 10-4 and 3-0, last Saturday. Still, Cabrillo's coach saw some encouraging things.
For starters, the Conquistadores hit the ball pretty well in the opener, amassing eight hits. "That's encouraging," Cole Osborne said between games.
Center fielder Austin Wolfe had two hits and an RBI in that one. Six other Conquistadores had one hit. Four drove in a run.
Two errors in a four-run Pioneer Valley fourth inning, in which the Panthers did not get a hit, hurt the Conquistadores. Still, Cabrillo's coach seemed confident that his team's defense will straighten itself out.
"It's the first game," Cole Osborne said during the between-games break.
The Conquistadores will try to improve on their 8-16 2019 finish. Cabrillo has seven returners from that squad.
The returnees are Luke Kovach, Bradley Murray, A.J. Simmons, Ethan Malta, Danny Heath, Brayden Coleman and Vicente Concola. Cole Osborne said a lot of the returnees will do at least some pitching.
Kovach was Cabrillo's game one starter Tuesday. "Bradley Murray will probably be our No. 2 pitcher," Cabrillo's new coach said.
Kovach gave up two hits during his 2 1/3 innings of work but struggled some with his control. He walked four batters, though he struck out three.
Simmons, Cabrillo's starting shortstop in the opener, showed a strong arm. He struck out the one batter he faced for the last out of the sixth.
Malta worked 3 1/3 innings, giving up six hits.
Malta, a senior, and Kovach, a junior, both pitched last year. Malta had a solid 2.62 ERA in four appearances. Kovach made 14 appearances. He had a 5.48 ERA.
Cabrillo's first-game hitting was a bright spot for the Conquistadores after they hit .215 last year and lost their top hitter from that squad, Patrick Garcia, to graduation. Garcia hit .319 and was the only Cabrillo player who hit over .300.
The CIF Southern Section Conquistadores will play another Central Section team, Arroyo Grande, in a single game that starts at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Arroyo Grande.
Cabrillo will start its Channel League campaign with a 3:30 p.m. game at Lompoc Valley rival Lompoc March 6.