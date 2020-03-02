Coaches wanted at Santa Ynez High

The Santa Ynez Pirates have a number of open coaching positions.
The boys varsity basketball team needs a head coach for the winter 2021 season.
Boys water polo is in need of a junior varsity head coach for the fall 2020 season.
The swim team needs a JV head coach for the spring of 2021.
The track and field team needs several coaches for the spring 2020 and 2021 seasons; hurdles, high jump, shot put, discus and long/triple jump.
The cheer squads are also in need of new varsity and junior varsity head coaches for the fall 2020 and winter 2021 seasons.
To apply or get more information, contact Athletic Director Ashley Coelho at Acoelho@syvuhsd.org
Mendez, Carandang named Athletes of the Week
Some weeks can be difficult in choosing the most deserving Athlete of the Week.
This was not one of those weeks.
Though there were many deserving athletes at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon on Monday, two put fourth performances that rose above the rest.
Righetti wrestler Dominic Mendez, a sophomore, went to the CIF State Championships in Bakersfield as an underdog, the sixth-seeded competitor in a stacked 106-pound weight class.
Mendez surpassed his seeding, making it to the semifinals, where he put up a fight in a 1-0 defeat to the No. 2 seed Raymond Lopez.
Mendez ended up finishing fourth in the state in his class. Not bad for a sophomore.
Pioneer Valley track athlete Lauren Carandang, a senior, had a big week, setting a school record at the Santa Maria City Meet last Wednesday. Carandang set the school triple jump record at the meet and notched a CIF qualifying mark in the process with a jump of 36 feet, 2 inches.
Over the weekend, Carandang finished third in the pole vault at the Central Valley Relays at Dinuba High School with a mark of 7-7.
Mendez won his first three matches at the State Meet in Bakersfield. He then faced Raymond Lopez, the No. 2 seed from national powerhouse Clovis Buchanan, falling by a single point.
He then moved to the consolation bracket, ultimately falling in the third-place match to finish fourth. In two years of high school wrestling, Mendez had made state both years and has won at least twice in both appearances.
"This year I brought it up a bit and took fourth, it feels good," Mendez said. "I wasn't really worried about rankings or anything, but I was the underdog so it felt good to have no pressure on me."
Mendez finished second at the CIF Central Section Finals to Lopez, the junior from Buchanan. Mendez and Lopez have seen a lot of each other this year.
"It was tough, I wrestle the kid all the time, like every weekend at CIF and Masters," Mendez said. "I wanted to beat him this season, but he's a good competitor. Hopefully I can beat him next time."
As Mendez's high school season winds down, Carandang's is heating up. But she already checked one major goal of her list with her CIF qualification mark in the triple jump.
"It's super relieving because now I can focus more on my technique and I know how much I've improved over the years," Carandang said. "I started jumping midway through my sophomore year, so I've only been doing it for two years."
Carandang was a competitive gymnast growing up and says she uses some of those skills in the triple jump while also working on her pole vaulting technique. Her goal is to clear 10 feet on the vault this year. The school record is 9-6, which Carandang has hit in practice.
"It's super fun and it is challenging," Carandang said of the pole vault. "Once you get over the bar it's really exhilarating."
Santa Ynez
Athletic director Ashley Coelho brought a large contingent with baseball players Logan Ast and Tanner Padfield and swimmers Allison Alderete, Kylie Luke, Max Pecile and Jake Healey and tennis players Noah Thompson and Richard Steele.
Lompoc
Former athletic director Dick Barrett spoke for the Braves, introducing baseball player Oscar Rojas, who has a 4.5 GPA and is committed to attend and pitch for Yale after this season. Rojas and the Braves got their first win of the season with a 5-4 victory over Righetti last week.
Anthony Oseguera represented the boys tennis team, which beat Righetti in games last week.
Frankie Aranguren and Mark Ainsworth represented the swim teams at LHS.
Cabrillo
The Conqs boys tennis team was represented by Jonathan Siers and Jesse Horsley. Cabrillo swimmers Mary Rhodes, Ryen Jennings, Luke Bencheck and Chase Fichtner attended Monday's luncheon.
Sports editor Joe Bailey contributed to this report.