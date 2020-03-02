Coaches wanted at Santa Ynez High

Mendez finished second at the CIF Central Section Finals to Lopez, the junior from Buchanan. Mendez and Lopez have seen a lot of each other this year.

"It was tough, I wrestle the kid all the time, like every weekend at CIF and Masters," Mendez said. "I wanted to beat him this season, but he's a good competitor. Hopefully I can beat him next time."

As Mendez's high school season winds down, Carandang's is heating up. But she already checked one major goal of her list with her CIF qualification mark in the triple jump.

"It's super relieving because now I can focus more on my technique and I know how much I've improved over the years," Carandang said. "I started jumping midway through my sophomore year, so I've only been doing it for two years."

Carandang was a competitive gymnast growing up and says she uses some of those skills in the triple jump while also working on her pole vaulting technique. Her goal is to clear 10 feet on the vault this year. The school record is 9-6, which Carandang has hit in practice.

"It's super fun and it is challenging," Carandang said of the pole vault. "Once you get over the bar it's really exhilarating."