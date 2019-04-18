An “Infant/Child CPR for Family & Friends” class will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3,in the front conference room of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.
The class, which is open to the public, is specially designed for family members, friends and caregivers to learn specific cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques for use on children from newborns to the age of puberty, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Participants must be over 14 years of age.
Based on American Heart Association guidelines, the class will be led by Julie Hardin, certified rehabilitation registered nurse with the Cottage Health Education Department.
The class fee is $25 per person, and preregistration is required by April 30, as spaces are limited.
Preregister by visiting www.cottagehealth.org/classes-events/ or calling 805-569-7325.