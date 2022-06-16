A story about the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approving the 2022-23 budget said in May the board denied the Santa Ynez Valley Meals on Wheels program money from Community Development Block Grant funds.
Supervisors actually voted to approve the list of applicants selected to receive CDBG funds by the Human Services Commission.
The Meals on Wheels program was not included in that list, and although Santa Ynez Valley Senior Citizen Foundation supporters asked to be added, supervisors chose not to change the commission’s recommendations.
However, reached later, Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said she is "already working to help grant the needs of the Santa Ynez Valley Senior Citizens Foundation and to help continue the Meals on Wheels program so many in the Valley have come to depend on."