The Lompoc Civic Theatre will present a dinner theater production of "Kitchen Witches" to benefit the Friends of the Lompoc Public Library System on Friday, Nov. 15, in the Ellery Room of the Mission Club, 4300 Clubhouse Road.
The production, written by Caroline Smith, will feature Anne Ramsey and Chris Jeszeck as old friends and current TV cooking show rival hostesses, who have hated each other for 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. The cast also includes Charlie Frank and Alisha Nakashima.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30. Admission is by donation, so attendees are asked to give what they can. Seating is limited.
A no-host dinner will be available in the Mission Club’s main dining room beginning at 5:30 p.m. A full-service bar and soft drink machine will be available all evening. For more information, call Cathy at 805-735-6566.