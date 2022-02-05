Plans for one of the largest apartment complex proposals in the city were reviewed at the Santa Maria Planning Commission's meeting on Wednesday.
Besides hearing plans for the Parks Edge Apartment project, the commission also reviewed a new warehouse project on La Brea Avenue.
The new 140-unit complex is proposed for 7.5 acres next to Maramonte Park on Santa Maria Way, with 12 units designated for very-low income housing.
"There is community demand for low-income housing, and the city supports programs and projects to increase the supply of affordable housing for low- to moderate-income persons," Graybehl said.
The inclusion of low-income housing gives the Parks Edge complex a slight increased allowance for the number of units in compliance with the city's population density codes.
The site, which is currently an empty lot, has a multiuse trail running through its center, a feature that will remain upon construction.
Because the trail divides the complex in two, commissioners raised concerns Wednesday about how the 240 new parking spots would be situated.
"We just don't want people parking on one side and walking to the other, or even worse parking on the street," said Planning Commissioner Tim Seifert.
Commissioner Tom Lopez added, "Let's make sure that's spread throughout the complex, and not concentrated in one area.
Graybehl ensured the commissioners that parking was adequately planned for.
Also part of the project's design will be room for three commercial businesses, including space for a drive-thru coffee shop or restaurant.
Once the building permits have been issued, construction can begin.
"The timelines for construction are determined by the developer in coordination with the city," explained Cody Graybehl, associate planner for Santa Maria.
Planning commissioners also discussed a new warehouse to be constructed in the 1300 block of La Brea Avenue. Proposed by Seaside Packing Inc., the nearly 7-acre site would be used as a packaging and distribution center. Seaside Packing most commonly works with agricultural products.
Planning and permitting for the warehouse are still underway.
The planning commission holds regular meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, and study sessions the following Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Meetings can be viewed over Zoom, and registration is found on the city's meeting portal.