The Lompoc Recreation Division is inviting members of the community to take part in what could be a lifesaving training session.
The city is offering an American Heart Association Heartsaver First Aid and CPR/AED course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave. The cost is $80 per person, and the class is open to people ages 11 and older.
The course is video-based and instructor-led, according to a city spokeswoman, and focuses on teaching students critical skills needed to respond to and manage a variety of emergency situations until emergency medical services arrive.
The skills covered in the course include first aid; choking relief in adults, children and infants; and how to handle sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children and infants.
Upon completion of the course, students will receive an American Heart Association Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED course completion card that is valid for two years.
Registrations can be made in-person at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at http://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.