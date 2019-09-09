The city of Lompoc, and the Lompoc Fire Department are inviting the public to remembrance and memorial ceremonies of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The ceremonies will begin at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday at Station 1, located at 115 South G Street, and Station 2, located at 1100 North D Street.
