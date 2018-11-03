COVINA — Top-seeded Covina Northview eliminated Santa Ynez 43-7 in a CIF Southern Section Division 7 first-round playoff game Friday night.
The Santa Ynez Pirates (6-5) faced a tall task, taking on the No. 1 seeded Vikings on the road in Covina. Northview is now 11-0 on the season.
The Vikings struck early with a long touchdown pass for a quick 7-0 lead. They made it 13-0 with a touchdown that capped a 67-yarde drive with 2:51 left in the quarter.
The Pirates’ Dylan Hamilton kept Santa Ynez alive with an interception at his own two yard line but they failed to put together a solid offensive drive.
Later, Northview quarterback James Jimenez scored on a 7-yard run and followed with a 13-yard touchdown pass as the Vikings built a 26-0 halftime lead.
The Vikings made it 33-0 with a touchdown run with 3:10 left in the third and 40-0 on a touchdown pass with 2 minutes left in the quarter.
When Northview added a field goal for a 43-0 lead, the referee started a running clock.
The Pirates got on the scoreboard with a late touchdown run but the clock and their season were rapidly running out of time.
It was a brutal night for Channel League football. Dos Pueblos lost to Lawndale 35-0 and Santa Barbara lost to Culver City 55-7. Bishop Diego, another Santa Barbara-area school, was beaten by Saugus 38-35 on a last-second field goal in Division 4 first-round action.