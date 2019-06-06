The United Methodist Men of the First United Methodist Church will hold a spaghetti fundraiser dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in the Fellowship Hall at the church, which is located at 925 North F St.
The event is open to everyone. The cost for a meal will be $12 per person, while children ages 12 and younger will be able to eat for free with a paid adult. The proceeds, according to organizers, will go to support community charitable organizations. There will also be a "cake walk."
Tickets can be purchased in advance after the Sunday worship service or at the door on the night of the event. To reserve a seat, or for more information, call the church office at 805-736-1271.